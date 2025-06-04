Coming to Canada in early 2026, OMMJÄNGE is a playful and poetic collection, drawing inspiration from 19th-century Swedish folklore.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA is thrilled to announce its latest collection coming to Canada in early 2026. The inspiration from OMMJÄNGE began with a deep dive into rural Sweden in the 1800s—a time when life was lived in compact cabins, resources were scarce, and every item had to serve a function.

IKEA rethinks traditional design with OMMJÄNGE: A Swedish folklore-inspired collection made for modern living (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

Designer Maria Vinka together with industrial designer Matilda Hunyadi wanted to break stereotypes—to show how tradition can be both playful and practical. OMMJÄNGE is full of historical nods—without ever being weighed down by them. "Connecting to our heritage keeps us grounded in a fast-evolving world. OMMJÄNGE celebrates our history in a playful way," Matilda expressed.

Through a contemporary lens, Maria and Matilda explored how traditional Swedish materials, silhouettes, and craftsmanship could be reimagined for today's flexible, multifunctional spaces. "Small-space living may feel like a trend today, but the concept has been around for generations," says Matilda.

At a time when people are rethinking how they live—downsizing, decluttering, and redefining comfort—OMMJÄNGE offers a character-rich alternative to minimalism. It's a modern folklore. A home where past and present dance together in colour, craft and culture. As Maria puts it, "This collection is about bringing good ideas from the past into the modern world."

Wherever you live, the pieces in OMMJÄNGE are designed to spark joy, conversation, and a new appreciation for the beauty of what came before. It's an invitation to rethink what traditional really means. And to slow down just enough to realise, sometimes, the best way forward is to borrow a page from history.

Debuting at the Democratic Design Days in Älmhult, the heart of IKEA, OMMJÄNGE is a limited collection that will be available at IKEA Canada stores and online starting early 2026.

