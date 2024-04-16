The home furnishing retailer is recognized for the 16th consecutive year for its commitment to sustainable business practices and initiatives.



BURLINGTON, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is being recognized for the 16th consecutive year as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for its commitment to sustainable business practices and sustainability initiatives.

The designation recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness and attracting people to their organizations because of strong environmental leadership.

"As Canada's largest home furnishing retailer with nearly 1 billion customers worldwide, we believe we have a responsibility to positively impact both people and the planet. We're thrilled to be named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 16th consecutive year," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "Our 7,200+ co-workers are at the heart of our business and our values-based culture helps to ensure we're all working together towards our common goals. Keeping our co-workers engaged, informed, and committed to our People & Planet initiatives plays a crucial role in achieving our business objectives."

From furniture to food, production to home delivery and energy to investments, IKEA Canada is undergoing a radical transformation to become a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030. The organization is focused on using renewable, recycled, or recyclable materials, eliminating waste, and introducing services that help our customers to extend the life of their products. Caring for people and the planet is also part of its core values, as well as collaborating on challenges and being a partner for positive change.

The following are some of the many initiatives that make IKEA one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

As part of IKEA Canada's journey to fulfill its commitment of 100 % zero-emissions last-mile deliveries by 2025, EV charging is available for customers and co-workers at 14 of its stores and the company continues to invest in EV charging for commercial deliveries.

As of March 2024 , there are commercial chargers installed in 10 of 17 IKEA units across the country. In the month of March, 15% of home deliveries were completed by EV trucks.

, there are commercial chargers installed in 10 of 17 IKEA units across the country. In the month of March, 15% of home deliveries were completed by EV trucks. IKEA Canada continues to introduce more plant-based food options to its restaurants and bistros, including plant balls, vegan frozen treat, and veggie dog with a goal of 50 per cent of main meals offered to be plant-based by 2025.

IKEA Canada partners with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue in Canada , to donate excess food from its restaurant and bistro operations.

, to donate excess food from its restaurant and bistro operations. Through its two wind farms in Alberta and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately three times the energy it consumes.

and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately three times the energy it consumes. As part of its People & Planet Positive strategy, IKEA strives to have zero-waste in its operations by 2030. In May 2023 , IKEA Canada challenged its co-workers to a nationwide Zero Waste Competition. The competition focused on reducing waste and improving overall recycling rates.

, IKEA Canada challenged its co-workers to a nationwide Zero Waste Competition. The competition focused on reducing waste and improving overall recycling rates. For the last four years, through its Green Friday campaign, IKEA Canada invited Canadians to close the loop on circularity, first encouraging customers to sell-back their gently-used IKEA products for an extra incentive, and then offering special promotions to shop pre-loved items within the retailer's much-loved As-is marketplace.

IKEA Canada also invites co-workers and customers to recycle their old electronics and donate their gently used home furnishings through donation and recycling drives, as well as recycling stations found within its stores.

The Sell-back program at IKEA Canada gives gently used products a second life and supports a more sustainable shopping experience and circular business model.

As part of its service offerings and to ensure circular practices, IKEA Canada also provides an opportunity for customers to order spare parts online.

Since partnering with Furniture Bank in 2020, IKEA Canada has provided over 21,058 mattresses to over 9,460 families. The reuse of these mattresses has prevented the emission of greenhouse gases equivalent to 1,716 metric tons of CO2.

IKEA Canada's commitment to the planet is equally matched by its commitment to the people it serves; co-workers, customers, and communities. The organization aims to create a fairer and more equal society by integrating equality, diversity, and inclusion into all aspects of its business and putting people at the heart of everything it does through the IKEA Neighbourhoods approach.

In 2023, IKEA Canada co-workers partnered with Habitat for Humanity to fulfill builds in local communities to build safe, affordable, and sustainable homes by volunteering on Habitat Build Days.

As part of its People & Planet Positive strategy, IKEA Canada co-workers have access to sustainability trainings to help them learn more about its ambitions and strategies that contribute to circular goals across the entire IKEA value chain.

In FY23, IKEA Canada co-workers were given the Assembly guide for a better future to help competence and further engagement of sustainable action across the business.

Through it's Sustainable Living Shops, IKEA Canada is making it easier to live a more sustainable life at home by offering solutions that save customers money and preserve precious resources too.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 379 IKEA stores in 31 markets, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million visitors to its stores and 166 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

