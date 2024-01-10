IKEA urges all customers who own ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey, article number 80461200, to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund.

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey is being recalled due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear of the power cable.

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold. Despite this, it has come to the company's attention that the power cable on the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey may get damaged or broken, after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use. The damaged cable may lead to thermal burns and electric shock. Therefore, ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey is being recalled.

The ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 that is found on label on the backside of the USB-charger.

ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

For further information: Media inquiries: Heena Saini, Communication Business Partner, [email protected]