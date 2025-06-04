IKEA proudly enters the third year of its global social entrepreneurship collection MÄVINN, reinforcing the commitment to handcraftsmanship and sustainable livelihoods.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA is proud to unveil the latest MÄVINN collection. The newest iteration features 18 handcrafted items where artisans' heritage, traditional skills and resilient creativity shape a tangible better everyday life at home.

Building on the success of previous launches, the 2025 MÄVINN collection includes a range of handmade products crafted by artisans in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan, and Thailand. Each piece highlights the traditional craftsmanship and innovative uses of natural materials, bringing cultural heritage with contemporary design.

IKEA continues to empower communities through timeless craft with MÄVINN (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"The MÄVINN collection offers so much more than home furnishing. It is a collection which offers a source of empowerment by working with skilled artisans to build a more resilient future." Says Helene Loberg, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "By selecting MÄVINN, Canadians will be able to support sustainable livelihoods and help create a more inclusive society—all while bringing home pieces crafted with intention, heart, and a story to tell.

This edition's theme—table setting—embodies the power of gathering. By collaborating with different social enterprise businesses, IKEA makes room for more people to share in the value of co-creation. Every piece in the MÄVINN collection celebrates two essential ingredients: the artisans' collaborative spirit and the natural materials they transform.

Co-creation lies at the heart of MÄVINN. These handcrafted products not only keep local traditions and knowledge alive but also offer IKEA customers a chance to connect on a global scale. Designer Maria Vinka explains: "I love working with the MÄVINN collections since all the creating occurs in collaboration with skilled social businesses and artisans. They bring in their craft, and we amplify their work and bring it to the customer. It's a continuous dialogue."

The current iteration of the MÄVINN collection will be available in IKEA stores across Canada and online starting in September 2025 and a new edition will follow in January 2026. IKEA remains dedicated to transforming craftsmanship into positive change. Moving forward, a new edition of MÄVINN will be released every six months.

About IKEA Social Entrepreneurship

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship has since the start in 2012 aimed to improve the everyday lives of people from vulnerable and marginalised groups. By doing business with and supporting social entrepreneurs and social enterprises*, IKEA Social Entrepreneurship creates a positive social impact inside and beyond the IKEA value chain and continues to develop social business in inclusive employment, agriculture and food, and circularity.

*Social entrepreneurs are individuals who employ innovative solutions to address social and environmental challenges. Social enterprises are organisations that use business models to drive social impact, regardless of their legal structure.

Learn more at: www.IKEAsocialentrepreneurship.org

