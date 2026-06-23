IKEA Canada unveils "Dish With One Spoon Kitchen" at IKEA Burlington in collaboration with Woodland Cultural Centre

Guided by its vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, IKEA Canada continues its commitment to reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. The Dish With One Spoon Kitchen marks a key milestone as the fifth Indigenous-designed space, and first dedicated kitchen. Inspired by the Dish With One Spoon teaching, it reflects principles of sharing and collective care to ensure there is enough for all, now and for future generations. As the heart of the home, the kitchen is a meaningful place for connection, reflection and shared responsibility.

"At IKEA Canada, reconciliation is not a one-time initiative, it's a longstanding and ongoing journey rooted in our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion," said John Williams, ED&I Leader, IKEA Canada. "This kitchen is more than a showroom; it's a space for conversation, learning and community. It reflects our continued dedication to listening, building meaningful relationships and taking thoughtful, lasting action alongside Indigenous partners, grounded in respect, authenticity and shared understanding."

The kitchen was co-created with the Woodland Cultural Centre to reflect authentic Indigenous perspectives and cultural integrity. The collaboration was enriched through engagement with community members from Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, including home visits that deepened IKEA co-workers' understanding of traditions and ways of life. Inspired by these experiences, the room setting incorporates elements such as integrated hunting storage, displays of grains and seeds, and Indigenous "Life at Home" storytelling woven throughout.

"The Dish With One Spoon kitchen is an open invitation for visitors to come learn and connect with the local Indigenous peoples and hopefully inspire you to come visit us at the Woodland Cultural Centre," said Jake Jamieson, Artistic Director, Woodland Cultural Centre. "This collaboration with IKEA Canada and the Burlington store is an excellent example of building meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities, where we have the opportunity to tell our stories kinship with our neighbours in a joyful way."

This work is grounded in IKEA Canada's Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy, launched in 2021 in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action #92. The strategy focuses on three pillars: Learning and teaching, Conversation and amplification and Reciprocity with Indigenous communities.

The Dish With One Spoon Kitchen explores how design can reflect stewardship, respect and community, featuring stories rooted in Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe teachings that encourage reflection on shared responsibility. Building on Indigenous-designed spaces across Canada – including Winnipeg, Richmond, Toronto, Beauharnois, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary and Coquitlam – this installation brings Indigenous voices into everyday IKEA experiences. Opening during National Indigenous History Month, it reinforces IKEA Canada's commitment to honouring Indigenous cultures and advancing reconciliation, as outlined in its Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy on IKEA.ca.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 12 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit http://IKEA.ca.

ABOUT WOODLAND CULTURAL CENTRE

The Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) was established in October 1972, under the direction of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians upon the closure of the Mohawk Institute Residential School (MI). WCC's focus began on collecting research and artifacts, to develop its library and museum collections, expanding to include the arts in 1975 and the language program in 1984. With over 50,000 artifacts in our Museum collection, the Centre is one of the largest facilities in Canada managed and administered by First Nations. The WCC serves to preserve, promote and strengthen Indigenous language, culture, art and history; bringing the story of the Hodinohsho:ni people of the Eastern Woodlands to life through innovative exhibitions and programs. As an organization with historic expertise and strong community connections, WCC has a key role to play in knowledge and learning through its program offerings, including museums, language, education, library and arts.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Marisa Ferreira, Corporate Communications Leader at IKEA Canada, [email protected]