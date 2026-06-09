BURLINGTON, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is inviting customers to experience a bold and unexpected twist on one of its most iconic foods. For a limited time this June, customers visiting IKEA stores across Canada can enjoy a free tasting of the new meatball-flavoured lollipop -- a playful reimagining of the beloved IKEA meatball.

Created in collaboration with global lollipop brand, Chupa Chups, the meatball-flavoured lollipop brings together curiosity, creativity, and the joy of food, offering Canadians a surprising new way to experience a familiar taste inspired by Swedish culture.

A playful taste of Sweden arrives in IKEA Canada stores with 40,000 meatball-flavoured lollipops A playful taste of Sweden arrives in IKEA Canada stores with 40,000 meatball-flavoured lollipops

For the weekend of June 13–14, IKEA Canada will distribute approximately 40,000 limited-edition lollipops across its stores nationwide. Available while supplies last, the lollipops will be offered as part of an in-store experience designed to spark discovery and create memorable moments for customers.

"Our goal is always to create meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers," said Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer, IKEA Canada. "This playful take on our iconic meatball reflects our commitment to bringing a taste of Sweden to Canadians in fun and unexpected ways. We're excited to welcome customers into our stores to enjoy this unique experience together."

Customers can look forward to a weekend of engaging in-store activities and offers, including:

Spin-to-win activation (June 13–14): IKEA Family members can spin the wheel for a chance to taste the meatball-flavoured lollipop and win prizes such as gift cards and more.





IKEA Family members can spin the wheel for a chance to taste the meatball-flavoured lollipop and win prizes such as gift cards and more. $1 Breakfast offer (June 13 only): IKEA Family members can enjoy a $1 breakfast and receive a $50 coupon to use in-store the same day with a minimum purchase of $199.





IKEA Family members can enjoy a $1 breakfast and receive a $50 coupon to use in-store the same day with a minimum purchase of $199. Summer Sale now on: Customers can also take advantage of significant savings on select items as part of IKEA Canada's seasonal summer sale, including 20% off serve ware and glassware from June 11 – 14.

The experience celebrates the spirit of togetherness and discovery, encouraging visitors to explore IKEA stores in new ways, from interactive activations to unexpected flavours.

The meatball-flavoured lollipop is not an IKEA product but the result of a creative collaboration with Chupa Chups. It will be available for tasting only and will not be sold. To learn more, visit IKEA.ca/meatballlollipop.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About Chupa Chups

Founded in 1958, Chupa Chups has been spreading fun and flavour around the world for over six decades. Chupa Chups is part of Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 140 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse and most loved products.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For further information, please contact: Alicia Carroll, Public Relations Leader, [email protected]