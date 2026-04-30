Plan and order points offer easy access to expert design services when planning, ordering, and purchasing home furnishing solutions for any room in the home such as kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

Customers can now pre-book planning appointments for May 11 and beyond online at IKEA Gatineau - Plan And Order Point - IKEA CA.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, visitors to the Gatineau Plan and order point will be able to shop a selection of IKEA products (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

IKEA Canada operates 12 Plan and order point locations in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. These service-based customer meeting points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada is transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the brand.

Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits. IKEA Canada looks forward to providing this elevated planning experience to its new Gatineau neighbours.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 12 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Chloe Park, Communications Specialist, IKEA Ottawa, [email protected]