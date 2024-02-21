Locations across Ontario and Quebec provide convenient access to IKEA experts who help turn planning dreams into a reality.

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is excited to announce the opening of two new Plan and order points in London, Ontario and Lachenaie, Quebec next month. Plan and order points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada is making affordable home furnishing products and services more accessible, allowing customers to get support from IKEA experts to plan, order and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for the kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room.

Joining the Wonderland Power Centre located at 3120 Wonderland Road South, the London Plan and order point will open its doors to customers on March 6. The Lachenaie Plan and order point, located at 552 Montée des Pionniers in the Galeries de Lanaudière shopping centre, will welcome customers on March 20.

"Our recent IKEA Life at Home report has shown that up to 50 per cent of Canadians are looking to either move or renovate their homes in the next two years, and we want to support them by providing affordable and inspiring home furnishing solutions that meet the evolving needs of their homes," said Inna Romagnoli, Country Business Development and Transformation Manager, IKEA Canada. "We're excited to bring an elevated planning experience to our London and Lachenaie neighbours and help them take the guess work out of planning the space of their dreams."

To continue meeting the growing demand for this personalized service, a new location will also be coming to Barrie, Ontario at the SmartCentres Barrie South shopping centre in summer 2024. The opening of the Barrie location will bring the growing Plan and order point network to a total of eight locations across Canada.

Plan and order points offer walk-in and appointment-based planning services where customers can sit down with an IKEA expert to plan complex purchases like kitchen or bedroom storage projects. Products are not available for immediate takeaway at Plan and order points; instead customers can explore and discover a curated selection of IKEA solutions to meet their home furnishing needs. Once their order is placed, customers can have it delivered directly to their homes or to a local IKEA Pick-up point .

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for 47 years. As part of its ongoing commitment to providing functional, high-quality products and services available at affordable price, IKEA Canada recently announced an investment of $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products throughout 2024 in response to the rising cost-of-living crisis. Plan and order point customers will be able to enjoy newly reduced prices on iconic IKEA products like the BILLY Bookcase and EKET storage solutions.

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to grow its operations in Canada. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million visitors to its stores and 166 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

