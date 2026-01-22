"IDS is Canada's leading design event, and it's the perfect stage for IKEA to showcase our commitment to kitchens--the heart of the home," said Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer, IKEA Canada. "Kitchens are a key growth area for us as they represent where life happens--where families gather, meals are shared, and memories are made. Our presence at IDS reinforces our ambition to make a better everyday life for the many Canadians in their kitchens through smart storage solutions that are functional, high quality and affordable."

At IDS, IKEA Canada will unveil a 600-square-foot booth centered around the theme of Cooking & Eating that celebrates the kitchen as the heart of the home and showcases IKEA leadership in design, quality, and affordability. The immersive space features a main kitchen highlighting SEKTION's flexibility and style, a hidden prep kitchen for behind-the-scenes functionality, a walk-in pantry for smart storage and organization, and a dining area with a beverage workstation that brings people together. This thoughtfully designed booth demonstrates how IKEA combines beautiful design with practical solutions for real Canadian homes--addressing everyday challenges like waste sorting, organization, and maximizing space.

"Our IDS booth reflects what we hear in real Canadian homes," said EJ Middelhoven, Head of Home Furnishing & Retail Design, IKEA Canada. "People want smart storage, clutter‑free countertops, and the kind of pantry they've always dreamed of. Our SEKTION kitchen system delivers this through flexible, beautifully designed solutions that make everyday life easier--and keep great design affordable for the many."

What to Expect at IDS 2026

Exclusive Preview: TERRSJÖ, a new textured kitchen door style debuting April 2026

TERRSJÖ, a new textured kitchen door style debuting April 2026 Immersive Kitchen Experience: A 600 sq. ft. showcase featuring SEKTION, one of Canada's most trusted and flexible kitchen systems

A 600 sq. ft. showcase featuring SEKTION, one of Canada's most trusted and flexible kitchen systems Keynote Presentation: Fredrika Inger, Global Chief Product and Commercial Officer at IKEA, on Friday, January 23 at 1:00 PM

Fredrika Inger, Global Chief Product and Commercial Officer at IKEA, on Special Offer: IKEA Family members receive an exclusive discount coupon during the event when they visit the booth

Event Details:

Interior Design Show (IDS) Toronto

January 22-25, 2026

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

For more information, visit IKEA.ca/IDSToronto

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

