New findings show how modern lifestyles and smaller spaces are influencing where, when and how Canadians eat at home

BURLINGTON, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - A new global IKEA study reveals that Canadians are embracing more casual and flexible eating habits as screens, busy schedules and smaller living spaces reshape how – and where – they dine. The survey – one of the largest cooking & eating ones ever conducted – was conducted by over 31,000 respondents across 31 markets. The study found that Canadians are least likely to sit at a kitchen table, with only 38% doing so regularly. Instead, many are turning to sofas (27%) or even their beds (5%), and a striking 32% snack late at night – well above the global average of 20 per cent.

Nearly 1 in 3 Canadians Snack at Night – Far Above the Global Average, New IKEA Cooking & Eating Study Finds (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"Despite the emotional importance of food, shared meals are under pressure," says Lorena Lourido Gomez, Global Food Manager at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "Busy schedules, compact living, and competing priorities make it harder for people to come together, not just at the same time, but in the same place," she says.

With screens firmly embedded in daily life, many Canadians are now eating with them – only 6% reported using the kitchen table as a device-free zone, and half say they watch TV while eating with others. These evolving routines also reflect the practical realities of modern life. Limited time and increasing compact, multipurpose kitchens make cooking more challenging. In Canada, the main frustrations when it comes to cooking at home are lack of surface space (31%) and lack of storage (29%). As kitchens increasingly double as dining, working, and social spaces, many people struggle to make the room work for their real-life needs.

"Food has always brought people together, but today's busy schedules, screen habits, and tighter spaces are changing that," says Kristen Gallacher, Sales Director of Kitchens, Dining, Cooking & Eating at KEA Canada. "Our research shows Canadians still value connection through food, even as many snack at night, eat on the sofa or feel squeezed by limited kitchen space. At IKEA, we want to make cooking and eating more joyful again – by designing solutions that help turn everyday meals into meaningful moments."

Top 10 Canadian truths from the report

Canadians aren't always eating at the table: Only 38% eat at a kitchen table, 27% eat on a sofa and 5% eat in bed. 1 in 4 Canadians eat out-of-date food, often to reduce waste. Average dinner time for Canadians is 6:12 PM, much earlier than some other countries. Canadians are adventurous eaters: 35% love trying new cuisines while only 11% are picky. Canadians have a sweet tooth: 32% love spice, while 50% say they love sweets. Cooking is mostly solo: 49% prefer cooking alone; 6% say cooking with a partner has sparked arguments. Screens dominate mealtime: 45% watch TV while eating together with others at home. Kitchen space is a struggle: Lack of counter space (31%) and storage (29%) are top frustrations. Canadians are late-night snackers: 32% of Canadians snack at night well above the global average (20%). Cooking is routine-driven: 53% see cooking as part of their daily routine; 40% cook to fuel their bodies.

The IKEA Cooking & Eating Report 2026 was conducted by YouGov for IKEA with 31,689 participants across 31 Ingka markets. Fieldwork took place between August and September 2025, using nationally representative samples weighted by gender, age, geography, and income. Finalized in January 2026, the Cooking & Eating report explores the realities of cooking and eating today across four themes: Comfortable Chaos, Discomfort Foods, The Social Pressure Cooker, and Resetting the Table. The findings help inform IKEA's ongoing work to design better everyday solutions for how people prepare, store, and enjoy food at home.

For more insights, read the global report here and the Canadian top 10 highlights here.

