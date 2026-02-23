In this lighthearted "showdown," popular on-camera personalities Scott McGillivray and Debra Salmoni each design and build their own dream IKEA kitchen within a set of parameters. The result is two inspiring spaces that highlight the flexibility, style, and practicality of IKEA kitchens -- with ideas Canadians can easily imagine in their own homes.

"The kitchen is the true heart of the home," said Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer at IKEA Canada. "It's where people cook, gather, and create everyday moments. We want every Canadian to feel that a beautiful kitchen is within reach, and this series shows just how accessible and customizable our solutions can be."

In addition to showcasing inspiring kitchen designs, the series allows IKEA to connect with Canadians in a format they already enjoy -- short‑form video content that blends entertainment and practical advice.

"Short-form content has become a go-to source of home furnishing inspiration for Canadians," said Jonelle Ricketts, Head of Marketing, IKEA Canada. "This series lets us meet Canadians where they are already consuming content-- with relatable storytelling, helpful ideas, and two personalities Canadians already trust."

Beyond the five-episode series, produced by McGillivray Group, IKEA has partnered with Scott and Debra to create 12 additional pieces of social content featuring DIY tips, affordable design ideas, and renovation inspiration. Known for his renovation expertise, Scott McGillivray emphasizes that thoughtful kitchen upgrades can significantly increase a home's value -- without requiring a massive budget.

"The kitchen is one of your best investments in the home," said Scott McGillivray, Celebrity Contractor & Real Estate Expert at McGillvray Group. "With IKEA Kitchen Showroom Showdown, we wanted to demonstrate that thoughtful design choices can elevate how you live today while protecting the value of your home tomorrow. IKEA makes it possible to create kitchens that are beautiful, functional, and financially smart, no matter your budget."

More than a friendly competition, IKEA Kitchen Showroom Showdown highlights that great design doesn't have to break the bank. The series showcases SEKTION, an IKEA kitchen system built for quality and longevity--one of the reasons it remains a top choice for Canadians. Backed by a free 25‑year limited warranty, SEKTION offers durable, flexible solutions designed to last. To make kitchen updates even more accessible, IKEA provides comprehensive planning and installation services, along with convenient financing options through PayPlan by RBC. This strong financial offering allows customers to spread the cost of larger purchases over time with an installment loan--making it easier to shop with confidence and manage their budget.

Beginning today the full five-part IKEA Kitchen Showroom Showdown series will be available on the IKEA Canada YouTube channel or at IKEA.ca/ShowroomShowdown.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 11 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

ABOUT MCGILLIVRAY GROUP

McGillivray Group is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand partnerships and creative production. Led by a multidisciplinary team of sales, marketing, and creative experts, MG designs and delivers strategic partnerships and compelling content that drive measurable impact for brands across North America. From ideation through execution, McGillivray Group is committed to building, elevating, and amplifying brands through integrated brand partnerships, celebrity ambassador programs, and production services.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Alicia Carroll, Public Relations Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]