The feel-good $1 breakfast returns in support of Breakfast Club of Canada, alongside new cooking & eating offers designed to keep home life affordable

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is continuing to make everyday cooking and eating more accessible, and affordable for the many. On Saturday, February 14, Swedish Restaurants at IKEA locations across Canada will offer a $1 traditional breakfast to IKEA Family members from store opening until 11:00 AM. All proceeds donated to Breakfast Club of Canada, helping children start their day with the nourishment they need to learn and thrive.

IKEA Canada serves up its $1 Breakfast — and every bite gives back (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"Cooking and eating at home continue to play a central role in how Canadians live today," said Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer, IKEA Canada. "This year, we're focused on helping people create kitchens and mealtime routines that truly support everyday life. We know that many Canadians are navigating rising costs and looking for affordable, sustainable solutions. and our goal is to make it easier to prepare and enjoy real meals at home--no matter the budget or living situation."

Partnering with organizations like Breakfast Club of Canada plays an important role in supporting communities nationwide, helping ensure children have access to the nutritious meals that set them up for success each day. The $1 breakfast initiative previously received an overwhelming response from customers, and its return offers great value while contributing to a cause that makes a meaningful difference for families across the country.

"Every breakfast served is a moment of care that helps a child start the day ready to learn, grow, and succeed. Initiatives like this remind us that when a community comes together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children. We are deeply grateful to IKEA for their continued commitment and for helping make this impact possible," said Paul Lethbridge, Director, Corporate and Community Giving, Breakfast Club of Canada.

Returning for a limited time, the $1 breakfast is among several special offers available in stores that weekend, making everyday cooking & eating more affordable for Canadians. Alongside new deals in the Swedish Restaurant and exclusive instore promotions, IKEA is helping Canadians enjoy great tasting food and affordable home solutions all in one trip.

February Offers to Make Cooking & Eating More Affordable

Making everyday moments at home easier, these promotions offer IKEA Family members limited‑time February deals to refresh the heart of their home.

20% off cooking & eating, dining, and outdoor dining (Feb 9–22)

(Feb 9–22) 20% off dining furniture (Feb 9–22)

(Feb 9–22) 15% off rugs (Feb 5–8)

(Feb 5–8) 15% off cushion covers (Feb 12–16)

(Feb 12–16) 15% off sofas & sofa beds (Feb 5–18)

(Feb 5–18) 15% off LOCKEBO custom countertops (Feb 9–22)

IKEA Canada also recently introduced a refreshed Swedish Restaurant menu featuring affordable, nutritious options inspired by flavours from around the world, with a family of four able to enjoy a meal for around $30.

All offers, including the $1 breakfast, are exclusive to IKEA Family members. Joining is free, and members enjoy personalized rewards, special deals, and events all year long. Learn more at https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/offers/.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Maja Clucas, Communication Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]