BURLINGTON, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is proud to be named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 18th consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This milestone reflects the company's deep-rooted commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations and empowering its 7,000+ co–workers to contribute to meaningful environmental and social impact – in the workplace and at home.

IKEA Canada recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 18th consecutive year, reflecting leadership of its co‑workers (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) For IKEA Canada, sustainability is not a standalone initiative, but a guiding principle woven through its retail operations, supply chain, offices, distribution centres, and fulfilment networks. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

The annual award recognizes organizations that lead the country in creating cultures of environmental stewardship. For IKEA Canada, sustainability is not a standalone initiative, but a guiding principle woven through its retail operations, supply chain, offices, distribution centres, and fulfilment networks.

"Sustainability isn't something we do on the side, it's integrated throughout the business," says Peter Jones, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "Every unit has its own targets, and every co–worker plays a role in meeting them. This recognition reflects the dedication from our co-workers, and belief in our purpose to create a better everyday life for the many people."

Jones, a U.K. native who recently returned to Canada after contributing to the development of global sustainability impact metrics for IKEA in the U.K. and Sweden, emphasizes the power of measurement and accountability in driving progress.

"When you measure, you learn. And when you learn, you improve," Jones says. "We've made significant strides because our teams track their impact, understand their opportunities, and take action."

From energy–efficient building upgrades and waste–reduction initiatives to circular services that extend the life of home furnishings, each IKEA Canada location develops its own action plan aligned to the company's broader Sustainability strategy.

As the organization celebrates 18 years on the Canada's Greenest Employers list, IKEA Canada attributes the achievement to the commitment and passion of its co–workers across the country.

"This recognition belongs to our co-workers," adds Jones. "Their everyday actions are the reason we continue to be recognized year after year."

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 11 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Marisa Ferreira, Communications Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]