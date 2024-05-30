From June 1st to July 31st, 100% of sales generated by new Rainbow cake at IKEA will help Rainbow Railroad support approximately 500 individuals resettle in Canada.

BURLINGTON, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is proud to announce a donation of up to $200,000 to help create a better everyday life for at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals who seek support from Rainbow Railroad through emergency relocation, crisis response, and other forms of assistance.

The partnership with Rainbow Railroad will also provide IKEA Canada customers and co-workers with opportunities to learn more about the organization and the injustices that LGBTQ+ individuals face around the world.

IKEA Canada proudly partners with Rainbow Railroad to help at-risk LGBTQI+ get to new homes safely. From June 1st to July 31st, 100% of sales generated by new Rainbow cake at IKEA will help Rainbow Railroad support approximately 500 individuals resettle in Canada. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) IKEA Canada proudly partners with Rainbow Railroad to help at-risk LGBTQI+ get to new homes safely. From June 1st to July 31st, 100% of sales generated by new Rainbow cake at IKEA will help Rainbow Railroad support approximately 500 individuals resettle in Canada. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) Since 2018, IKEA has been recognizing May 17th as International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) by raising the Pride Progress flag at store locations across Canada and marking the start of Pride celebrations at IKEA Canada. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"While Pride month is a time to celebrate 2SLBTQ+ rights and diversity, it is also a reminder of the progress still to be made as many continue to experience social exclusion simply based on who they are," says Selwyn Crittendon IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This initiative gives our communities a chance to make a positive impact by donating through the purchase of the Rainbow cake at IKEA, listening to the stories of those being affected, and getting involved in other ways like volunteering with Rainbow Railroad."

Currently, there are approximately 70 countries that have laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and in many others, LGBTQI+ people face physical attacks and abuse in their communities, at their workplace, and even in their own homes. Sometimes their only option is to flee.

"Rainbow Railroad's mission to help individuals who are forced to flee their homes really resonates with IKEA and the work that we do to support refugees and newcomers to Canada," says John Williams, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada. "There is great potential for us to make a positive difference in local communities with Rainbow Railroad."

IKEA has been a long-standing advocate for ensuring that everyone has a right to be treated fairly and provided with equal opportunities – regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Rainbow Railroad is excited to partner with IKEA this Pride season and we are extremely grateful to be the charitable beneficiary of proceeds from the Rainbow cake," Scott Ferguson, Rainbow Railroad's Director of Corporate Partnerships stated. "Through our resettlement and direct support programs, Rainbow Railroad is helping LGBTQI+ refugees escape severe threats to their well-being and relocate to safer countries. Thanks to the leadership of IKEA, this year we will help approximately 500 LGBTQI+ refugees begin new lives in Canada where they can live openly and authentically -- more than double the number of people we help bring to Canada in a typical year. Together, we are making a difference for the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQI+ communities."

Since 2018, IKEA has been recognizing May 17th as International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) by raising the Pride Progress flag at store locations across Canada and marking the start of Pride celebrations at IKEA Canada.

This year, IKEA Canada will continue to ensure that individuals within the 2SLGBTQ+ community feel welcomed, respected, and appreciated for who they are by:

Supporting Pride parades across Canada through sponsorship and participation as marchers;

Donating a portion of the proceeds of the STORSTOMMA bags to 2SLGBTQ+ organizations that benefit local communities, adding to more than $250,000 raised since 2018;

raised since 2018; Partnering with organizations like Pride at Work and the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion to create a fully inclusive work environment and foster important conversations from an intersectional perspective, recognizing unique life experiences; and

Providing safe spaces where co-workers can be themselves and support one another through such forums as the Rainbow Connections Co-worker Resource Group.

Learn more about the Rainbow cake and other Pride activities at IKEA Canada at IKEA.ca/bettertogether.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 379 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million visitors to its stores and 166 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

ABOUT RAINBOW RAILROAD

Rainbow Railroad is a global not-for-profit organization, founded in Canada in 2006, that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. In a time when there are more displaced people than ever before, LGBTQI+ people are uniquely vulnerable due to systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia. These factors either displace them in their own country or force them into the global refugee system. Since 2006, Rainbow Railroad has provided life-saving support and assistance to almost 16,000 LGBTQI+ persons from around the world, including providing international resettlement support to over 2,000 individuals. Last year, Rainbow Railroad received more than 15,000 requests for help. For more information, visit www.rainbowrailroad.org

