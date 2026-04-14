IKEA Family members can enter for a chance to win one of three $500 IKEA gift cards to enhance their fridge food–storage solutions



BURLINGTON, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Across Canada, fridges are overflowing with good intentions: misplaced leftovers, hidden produce, takeout containers stacked in corners, and condiments that seem to multiply on their own. Fridge chaos is a universal reality, and for many households, it's one of the biggest drivers of food waste in Canada. With busy schedules and crowded shelves, it's easy to lose track of what's hiding in the back. These everyday moments quietly add up, contributing to the majority of food waste that happens at home. IKEA Canada is committed to helping Canadians reduce food waste with practical, affordable, and sustainable solutions.

IKEA is helping Canadians transform fridge frustration into food‑saving inspiration with thoughtfully designed storage solutions that make it easier to see, store, and keep food fresh. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

To help tackle these everyday fridge challenges in a fun and practical way, IKEA Canada is launching a Fridge Refresh Contest, running April 14–21, 2026, exclusively for IKEA Family members – its free loyalty program that offers benefits, rewards and inspiration to help Canadians make the most of their homes. By visiting IKEA.ca/FridgeRefresh Family members can complete a short true–or–false quiz for a chance to win one of three $500 IKEA gift cards.

Food waste at home often isn't intentional. It's usually the result of limited visibility, lack of organization and the everyday juggle of real life. While food that's never eaten generates 8–10% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the latest data from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), reducing waste doesn't require perfection – it simply requires better systems.

"Canadians are juggling a lot, and food waste often happens quietly in the background," said Peter Jones, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "Small changes in how we store and organize food can help households dramatically cut waste without adding extra stress. At IKEA Canada, we're committed to making these sustainable actions affordable, practical and easy to build into daily routines, because progress starts at home."

A few small changes can make a meaningful difference. Simple habits like using transparent containers, grouping similar items together, freezing leftovers in airtight solutions or adding simple labels to track dates can help food stay fresher for longer, make ingredients easier to spot and prevent accidental waste. When food is easier to see, it's easier to use. Airtight containers help keep things fresh, and reusable formats support low–waste habits.

For decades, IKEA has focused on designing food–storage solutions that make life easier for the many people. Transparent, stackable containers such as IKEA 365+ or HAVSTOBIS improve visibility and maximize fridge space. Their modular formats adapt as household needs evolve, and durable, reusable materials help reduce reliance on disposable wraps and bags. It's thoughtful, practical design made for real life, where a fridge might be filled with meal prep one week and holiday leftovers the next.

From April 16–19, 2026, IKEA Family members will also enjoy 20% off IKEA 365+ food–storage products, making it easier and even more affordable to keep food fresh and cut down on waste.

With rising grocery costs, Canadians don't need guilt – they need solutions that fit naturally into their routines. When the right tools are easy to reach for, it becomes simpler to use what's already in the fridge, and people are far more likely to stick with the habit. The result is less food wasted and more money saved – good for households and good for the planet.

IKEA is helping Canadians transform fridge frustration into food–saving inspiration with thoughtfully designed storage solutions that make it easier to see, store, and keep food fresh.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit IKEA.ca/FridgeRefresh.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 11 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Marisa Ferreira, Communications Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]