KONSTRUNDA focuses on elevating everyday objects into works of art creating a tapestry of artistic expressions from seven creators.

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- KONSTRUNDA is a bold and eclectic collection of art objects that transform everyday spaces through art designed to be accessible to the many people. Showcasing seven artists, designers, and creatives, the collection is made up of 18 distinctive art objects that reflect the unique perspective of each contributor.

IKEA Canada launches KONSTRUNDA, a limited-edition art collection

"Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries," says Karin Gustavsson, Creative Leader for KONSTRUNDA. "Art evokes emotion, sparks conversation and helps transform a house into a home. With KONSTRUNDA, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to express themselves and surround themselves with objects they love."

Bringing together creatives from different disciplines, backgrounds, and generations, IKEA invited each contributor to work independently with a blank canvas to create personal pieces. The name KONSTRUNDA, meaning "Art Tour", reflects the spirit of the collection through a tour of diverse voices, each offering a unique take on art in the home.

"At IKEA, we know Canadians are always looking for ways to make their homes feel more personal and welcoming," says Meghan Willisko, Head of Home Furnishing & Retail Design. "What I love about KONSTRUNDA is its ability to make art more approachable through thoughtfully designed objects that inspire self-expression and creativity. By offering these pieces at affordable prices, we're making it easier for the many Canadians to bring art into their everyday lives and create homes that truly reflect who they are."

The collection spans glass objects, ceramics, furniture, and textiles, where a handblown glass vessel becomes a focal point, a stool a sculptural statement, and textiles works of art. Characterized by bold forms, vibrant colours, and expressive silhouettes, each piece reflects the individuality of its creator while inviting a broader conversation about the role of art in everyday life.

KONSTRUNDA invites people to curate their own spaces, whether its a single statement piece or a growing collection of objects that tell a personal story.

"At IKEA, we don't claim to define or explain art. Instead, our role is to create space for it," says Karin Gustavsson. "We have extensive knowledge and experience in designing and developing products. We understand materials, proportions, colours, durability, and how to bring ideas to life. Through KONSTRUNDA, we can offer a platform for artists to create and an opportunity for people to collect art that reflects who they are in the home."

KONSTRUNDA will be available in IKEA stores across Canada, and online starting September 1st, 2026.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Darcy Greaves, Commercial PR Specialist, IKEA Canada, [email protected]