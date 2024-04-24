As part of IKEA Canada's commitment to investing $80M to lower prices on more than 1,500 products and IKEA Canada introduces affordable and flexible financial services.

BURLINGTON, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada has reduced prices on hundreds more products this April. As part of the brand's long-term journey and commitment throughout 2024 to invest more than $80M to reduce prices on over 1,500 products, April is a milestone moment in IKEA Canada's price reduction journey to make shopping for quality home furnishing products even more affordable. The new price reductions for April focus on customer favourites from the iconic KALLAX bookshelf series to the MALM bedframe, the NÄMMARÖ outdoor furniture series, and several items from home textiles, cookware, lighting and more.

IKEA Canada continues to lower prices on another 800 products (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) IKEA Canada continues to lower prices on another 800 products (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) IKEA Canada continues to lower prices on another 800 products (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

"Through IKEA Canada's annual Life at Home Report and Canadian Home Visits program we're continuously hearing about nearly half of Canadian households facing financial challenges and the constant pressure to make ends meet," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "IKEA Canada's commitment to affordability is a promise to our customers – it's about siding with the many Canadians during challenging financial times, and our promise to live up to our vision of creating a better everyday life at home by taking price reductions on the products Canadians value and need the most".

To further support the many Canadians who are concerned about affordability, IKEA Canada has introduced financial services so that customers now have options to finance their IKEA purchase and the flexibility to spread their payments out over time to best suit their budget. For example, through Pay in 4 by Afterpay, customers can split purchases into four interest-free* payments. The first payment is taken when the order is placed and the remaining three are automatically processed every two weeks. Afterpay is currently available for online purchases between $50 and $1,000 including any services and taxes.

Leading with lowest prices is part of the IKEA brand's Democratic Design principles for the past 80 years, and Canadians have already started to see price reductions on some of their favourite IKEA products including:

To discover more about lower prices, visit IKEA.ca/LowerPrices or your local IKEA Canada store.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 379 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million visitors to its stores and 166 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For further information: For media inquiries: Heena Saini, Communication Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]