IKEA and XBOX launch a new gaming-inspired collection designed to feel at home wherever play happens

YXSTABY was designed in close collaboration between IKEA and XBOX, with one designer from each team working together on every piece. XBOX brought 25 years of understanding how people play, IKEA over 80 years of life at home expertise, and dedicated visits to homes where gaming is part of daily life. Throughout the process, the designers considered the needs of both players and the people who share their spaces. How might a lounge chair, support different positions and moods of play, all the while fitting seamlessly into the home.

"How people play at home has shifted, and it is as much about relaxing and connecting with others as it is about performing, which changes what the space has to do. XBOX knows what players need from their gaming setup, and we know how to solve the small problems that come with adapting that to everyday life at home. Together, we set out to make furniture people really want in their home, not furniture they accept because it is what you need to game," says Philip Dilé, Product Design Developer at IKEA of Sweden.

The collection makes it easier to bring play into a room and tuck everything away afterwards. The TV stand, the first of its kind IKEA has developed, rolls to wherever play is happening, with storage for gear at the back, and rolls away when the game is over. For people without a dedicated gaming space, the toolbox keeps controllers, cables and hardware together. Its lid closes over the contents and doubles as a laptop stand, so the dining table can become a place to play and then simply return to being a dining table.

Other pieces solve the small, familiar challenges that can come with playing at home. The side table rolls to wherever you sit, giving controllers another place to rest than the arm of the sofa and space to charge behind its sliding doors. The monitor stand raises one or two screens to a comfortable height, with storage underneath and holders for a phone, headphones and controller.

"At XBOX, we think a lot about what helps players feel immersed in a game. The hardware is an important part of that, but so is the world you create around it. Working with IKEA gave us the opportunity to design for the entire gaming experience at home, from the screen to the space around it," said Carl Ledbetter, Head of Design at XBOX.

Each piece in the collection is designed to sit naturally alongside the furniture people already own. Straight lines and softer shapes, in muted white, black and beige, bring a familiar Scandinavian simplicity, while green guides the eye to the pockets, slings and compartments designed to hold gaming gear.

"Gaming has become an important part of life at home for many Canadians, whether it's a way to unwind, connect with friends or spend time with family," said Ciran Gill, Director of Commercial Activations, IKEA Canada. "We're thrilled to introduce the YXSTABY collection and excited to see how it resonates with Canadians, offering smart, space-conscious solutions that make it easier to welcome play into everyday life while staying true to the way people live at home."

YXSTABY will be unveiled at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this August and will be available in IKEA stores across Canada, and online starting October 1st, 2026.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Darcy Greaves, Commercial PR Specialist, IKEA Canada, [email protected]