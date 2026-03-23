WINNIPEG, MB, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - James O'Sullivan, President and CEO of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), will participate in a fireside chat led by Jaeme Gloyn at the 24th Annual Financial Services Conference hosted by National Bank Capital Markets. The discussion will take place in Montreal on Wednesday, March 25, from 11:00 to 11:25 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $327 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]