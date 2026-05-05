WINNIPEG, MB, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $325.8 billion at April 30, 2026, up 20.9% from $269.5 billion at April 30, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $763 million during April 2026.

APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $325.8 billion up from $314.0 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $763 million up from net outflows of $430 million(3)(4) in April 2025. Investment fund net sales were $338 million up from net sales of $36 million in April 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $167.9 billion up from $162.6 billion in the prior month. Total net outflows were $171 million compared to net outflows of $85 million in April 2025. Investment fund net sales were $65 million up from net sales of $58 million in April 2025. Gross inflows totaled $1.4 billion, while gross sales were $1.5 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $255.6 billion up from $246.0 billion in the prior month. Total net sales were $934 million(3) compared to net redemption of $345 million(4)(5) in April 2025. Investment fund net sales were $273 million up from net redemptions of $22 million(4) in April 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended April 30, 2026







Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 65.3

(156.1) (90.8)

ETF net creations



429.0 429.0

Investment fund net sales 65.3

272.9 338.2

Institutional SMA net sales



661.0(1)(3) 661.0

Managed asset net sales 65.3

933.9 999.2

Other net flows (236.5)



(236.5) Net flows (171.2)

933.9 762.7











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,460.4

1,060.9 2,521.3

Dealer gross inflows 1,383.6



1,383.6

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) April 2026 March 2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 145,228 140,520 3.4 % Other assets under advisement 22,658 22,128 2.4 % Assets under advisement 167,886 162,648 3.2 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,601) (2,600) 0.0 % Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 165,285 160,048 3.3 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 67,186 64,812 3.7 % ETFs 14,071 13,361 5.3 % Investment funds 81,257 78,173 3.9 %







Institutional SMA 17,353 15,456 12.3 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 59,337 57,720 2.8 % Total Institutional SMA 76,690 73,176 4.8 %







Total third party assets under management 157,947 151,349 4.4 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 97,623 94,604 3.2 % Total 255,570 245,953 3.9 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 14,071 13,361 5.3 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 13,713 12,825 6.9 % Total ETFs 27,784 26,186 6.1 %







Total





Assets under management 303,175 291,869 3.9 % Other assets under advisement 22,658 22,128 2.4 % Assets under management and advisement 325,833 313,997 3.8 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,601) (2,600) 0.0 % Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets 323,232 311,397 3.8 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 144,176 Other assets under advisement 22,574 Assets under advisement 166,750 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,648) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 164,102



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 66,657 ETFs 14,132 Investment funds 80,789 Institutional SMA 16,404 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 58,529 Total Institutional SMA 74,933



Total third party assets under management 155,722 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 96,204 Total 251,926



ETFs distributed to third parties 14,132 ETFs held within IGM managed products 13,299 Total ETFs 27,431



Total

Assets under management 299,898 Other assets under advisement 22,574 Assets under management and advisement 322,472 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,648) Assets under management and advisement excl. non-fee-bearing 319,824

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average excluding non-fee-bearing assets based on month end values is $162,667 million. 3 During April 2026, Mackenzie onboarded a mandate of $413 million from an institutional client. 4 During April 2025, IG Wealth Management pension redeemed $24 million that was re-allocated to a Separately Managed Account managed by Mackenzie. 5 During April 2025, an institutional investor redeemed $320 million within products that Mackenzie sub-advises.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Non-fee‑bearing assets are institutional client assets held by IG Wealth Management for which the company does not earn ongoing advisory fees under the current service arrangement. These assets are included for reporting completeness but do not contribute to recurring fee revenue.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]