WINNIPEG, MB, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement of $314.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up 14.2% from $275.0 billion at March 31, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $1.3 billion during March 2026.

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $314.0 billion compared to $326.6 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $1.3 billion(3) down from net inflows of $3.3 billion(4)(5) in March 2025. Investment fund net sales were $307 million up from net sales of nil in March 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $162.6 billion compared to $168.5 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $125 million compared to net inflows of $207 million in March 2025. Investment fund net sales were $227 million up from net sales of $15 million in March 2025. Gross inflows totaled $1.6 billion, while gross sales were $1.7 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $246.0 billion compared to $256.0 billion in the prior month. Total net sales were $1.2 billion(3) compared to net sales of $3.1 billion (4)(5) in March 2025. Investment fund net sales were $80 million up from net redemptions of $15 million(4) in March 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended March 31, 2026 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 227.0

(120.6) 106.4

ETF net creations



200.1 200.1

Investment fund net sales 227.0

79.5 306.5

Institutional SMA net sales



1,101.5(1)(3) 1,101.5

Managed asset net sales 227.0

1,181.0 1,408.0

Other net flows (101.7)



(101.7) Net flows 125.3

1,181.0 1,306.3











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,669.3

1,206.0 2,875.3

Dealer gross inflows 1,631.4



1,631.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) March 2026 February 2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 140,520 145,705 (3.6 %) Other assets under advisement 22,128 22,837 (3.1 %) Assets under advisement 162,648 168,542 (3.5 %) Non fee-bearing assets (2,600) (2,623) (0.9 %) Assets under advisement excl. non fee-bearing assets(2) 160,048 165,919 (3.5 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 64,812 67,997 (4.7 %) ETFs 13,361 13,930 (4.1 %) Investment funds 78,173 81,927 (4.6 %)







Institutional SMA 15,456 15,421 0.2 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 57,720 60,755 (5.0 %) Total Institutional SMA 73,176 76,176 (3.9 %)







Total third party assets under management 151,349 158,103 (4.3 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 94,604 97,937 (3.4 %) Total 245,953 256,040 (3.9 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 13,361 13,930 (4.1 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 12,825 12,641 1.5 % Total ETFs 26,186 26,571 (1.4 %)







Total





Assets under management 291,869 303,808 (3.9 %) Other assets under advisement 22,128 22,837 (3.1 %) Assets under management and advisement 313,997 326,645 (3.9 %) Non fee-bearing assets (2,600) (2,623) (0.9 %) Assets under advisement excl. non fee-bearing assets 311,397 324,022 (3.9 %)

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 141,753 Other assets under advisement 22,050 Assets under advisement 163,803 Non fee-bearing assets (2,065) Assets under advisement excl. non fee-bearing assets(2) 161,738



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 66,287 ETFs 13,211 Investment funds 79,498 Institutional SMA 14,888 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 58,725 Total Institutional SMA 73,613



Total third party assets under management 153,111 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 95,040 Total 248,151



ETFs distributed to third parties 13,211 ETFs held within IGM managed products 12,272 Total ETFs 25,483



Total

Assets under management 294,864 Other assets under advisement 22,050 Assets under management and advisement 316,914 Non fee-bearing assets (2,065) Assets under management and advisement excl. non fee-bearing 314,849

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average excluding non fee-bearing assets based on month end values is $162,137 million. 3 During March 2026, Mackenzie onboarded mandates of $1.2 billion from institutional clients. 4 During March 2025, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes resulting in redemptions of $144 million. 5 During March 2025, Mackenzie onboarded institutional mandates of $3.0 billion.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Non fee‑bearing assets institutional client assets held by IG Wealth Management for which the company does not earn ongoing advisory fees under the current service arrangement. These assets are included for reporting completeness but do not contribute to recurring fee revenue.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]