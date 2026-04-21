Company named among Canada's Best Diversity Employers, Manitoba's Top Employers, Canada's Greenest Employers, and Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers

WINNIPEG, MB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been recognized as a top employer for 2026 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. (Mediacorp) across four categories, including: Canada's Best Diversity Employers, Manitoba's Top Employers, Canada's Greenest Employers and Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers, in addition to being named as a Top 100 Canadian Employer by Mediacorp in November 2025.

Mediacorp compiles rankings in several special-interest and regional competitions, recognizing companies that provide their employees with an exceptional workplace and progressive human resource policies.

"We couldn't be prouder to be listed among the top employers across multiple categories by Mediacorp," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "These recognitions validate the ongoing efforts of our people to build a workplace where employees feel supported, valued and able to do meaningful work at every stage of their careers, while also making an impact in their communities.".

IGM has been named for the fourth consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, recognizing its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel respected, supported and empowered. Inclusion at IGM is embedded in how we lead, develop talent and deliver value - today and for the future.

For the fifth year in a row, IGM was selected as one of Manitoba's Top Employers, reflecting its significant presence in the province. Both IGM and IG Wealth Management (IG) are headquartered in Winnipeg--with 2026 marking 100 years since IG was founded in the city. The recognition reflects IGM's investment in local talent, workplace practices and community connection.

IGM was also recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the third consecutive year, highlighting how environmental sustainability has been embedded into day-to-day operations, employee engagement and its long-term Action today, better tomorrow strategy. Over the past year, IGM has prioritized sustainability in real estate projects, introduced a greener events program and partnered with Mammoth Climate to help improve employee climate and environmental literacy.

For the first time, IGM has been named as one of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers, which recognizes workplace practices that support employees in balancing work, family and caregiving responsibilities. At IGM, this includes flexible work arrangements, inclusive health and wellbeing programs and benefits that evolve with employees' changing needs.

"Being a people‑centric employer is foundational to how we operate and grow," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice‑President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "Our culture is built on inclusion, sustainability and a focus on our people, and we're proud of what we've achieved together."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complemented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]