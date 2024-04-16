Company identified as one of Canada's Greenest and Best Diversity Employers, as well as one of Manitoba's Top Employers

WINNIPEG, MB, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been recognized as a top employer for 2024 in multiple categories by Media Corp Canada Inc. (Mediacorp), including Canada's Greenest Employers, Canada's Best Diversity Employers and Manitoba's Top Employers. These latest recognitions follow IGM having been recognized by Mediacorp as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2024 last November. Mediacorp compiles rankings in a number of special-interest and regional competitions, recognizing companies that provide their employees with an exceptional workplace.

The IGM family of companies, including IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, offers a diverse and inclusive work environment for more than 3,600 full-time staff and 3,100 advisors across Canada. The organization provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help Canadians meet their financial goals and promotes a workplace centred around sustainability, employee well-being and work-life balance.

"We're deeply honoured that we have once again been acknowledged as a Top Employer of Canada in a variety of categories, each of which reflects our efforts to build a unique and progressive workforce where employees feel valued, supported and respected," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial.

Over the past year, IGM has continued to prioritize its employee experience in a number of areas.

The Canada's Greenest Employers award recognizes companies that spotlight sustainability throughout their organization. This is the first year that IGM has received this recognition, highlighting its dedication to workplace sustainability, which includes initiatives such as Zero Emissions Day, Declutter Month and clean-up activities across the country.

For the second year in a row, IGM has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, recognizing its efforts to grow a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment. The company has engaged more than 500 employees as members of Business Resource Groups (BRG) that drive organizational change, signed the Women in Capital Markets Parental Leave Pledge and delivered a People Leader Guide to support the creation and activation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) related objectives.

IGM has also been recognized as one of Manitoba's Top Employers for the third consecutive year. IGM and IG Wealth Management are both headquartered in Winnipeg, each with a rich history in the province and an equal dedication to supporting the local communities in which they operate.

"It's extremely encouraging to see that our ongoing commitment to make IGM an outstanding workplace is being recognized with these awards," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "We're proud of the progress we've made in prioritizing what matters most to employees and continuing our legacy as a top employer in Canada."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement at March 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

