Company recognized as one of Manitoba's Top Employers,

Canada's Greenest Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been recognized as a top employer for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. (Mediacorp) across multiple categories, including Manitoba's Top Employers, Canada's Greenest Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers. Mediacorp compiles rankings in several special-interest and regional competitions, recognizing companies that provide their employees with an exceptional workplace and progressive human resource policies.

"Being included as a top employer in multiple categories by Mediacorp is a great honour and a testament to the ongoing efforts of our employees and advisors to create an inclusive and performance driven organization where everyone feels valued," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial.

For the fourth consecutive year, IGM has been named one of Manitoba's Top Employers. With IGM and IG Wealth Management both headquartered in Winnipeg, this recognition supports IGM's ongoing dedication to giving back to the Manitoba community that has been its home for nearly 100 years. Notably, IGM is recognized for its commitment to community involvement in Manitoba, its work environment, its health, financial and family benefits and the firm's commitment to continuous employee learning opportunities.

IGM has also been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the second year in a row. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to workplace sustainability and managing a reduced environmental footprint. This includes the company's progress in phasing out single-use items across its campuses, engaging in recycling and donation initiatives to divert hundreds of tonnes of waste from landfills, and championing employee-led volunteer activities such as community cleanups and tree planting.

Recognizing the company's efforts to growing and sustaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment, IGM has also been included for the third consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers. IGM released its first Reconciliation Action Plan and prioritized action on Indigenous Reconciliation as part of its sustainability strategy. The organization is also continuing to prioritize accessibility through inclusive design, policies and practices to enable individuals with diverse abilities to access and fully engage in the work environment. IGM has more than 600 employees actively engaged in driving operational change through their involvement in seven different Business Resource Groups.

"At IGM, our commitment to fostering an inclusive, sustainable and supportive workplace is at the heart of everything we do," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "We are incredibly proud of our team's achievements and remain dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to our ongoing success."

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $275 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

