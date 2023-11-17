WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. (Mediacorp). Each year, Mediacorp compiles an annual ranking of companies that provide their employees with an outstanding workplace. This is the second consecutive year that IGM has been included on the list.

Focused on bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money, the IGM family of companies, including IG Wealth Management, Investment Planning Counsel (IPC) and Mackenzie Investments, prioritize providing employees with a work environment where they can help Canadians thrive. The company is made up of more than 4,000 full-time employees and approximately 3,900 individuals in its advisor network.

"We're extremely proud to once again be acknowledged as one of Canada's Top Employers," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "It's incredibly special that IGM continues to be a workplace where employees across the country feel respected, elevated and valued."

Over the past year, IGM has continued to prioritize enhancing the employee experience through a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), engagement with local communities and environmental sustainability.

"We use data-driven insights from employee feedback to help build a work environment that meets our people's expectations and drives business performance," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "This feedback is used to instill practices that help create an engaged and high-performing workforce and achieve a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives."

The organization strongly believes it has a role to play in building a culture grounded in DE&I, with ample opportunities for employee growth and career development. Within the workplace, there are seven employee-led Business Resource Groups to help staff find community. "We're very proud of the progress we've made to-date in increasing hires from underrepresented groups that more accurately reflect the communities we serve, but we know there is more work to be done," noted Ms. Currie.

Supporting local communities continues to be a priority for IGM. Employees take part in initiatives throughout the year – such as the IG Walk for Alzheimer's, the Mackenzie Together Charitable Foundation and the annual IGM Giving Campaign. This year's IGM Giving Campaign saw record breaking employee participation levels and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of local charity partners.

IGM is also doing its part to work towards a greener future through the company's sustainability operations by implementing the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure recommendations, including enhancing reporting on investment-related carbon emissions. Further, through IGM's employee-led Green Business Resource Group, individuals across the organization engaged in a number of sustainability focused initiatives including a declutter challenge resulting in over 600lbs of electronics being recycled, an employee shoreline clean up across major Canadian cities, and a Zero Emissions Day virtual event that discussed how teams are supporting IGM's Climate Position Statement.

"We're encouraged to see that our efforts to create a healthy and respectful workplace have been well received by employees and the wider community," said Ms. Currie. "By focusing on areas such as employee growth and development, well-being and community engagement, we try to create an environment where our people can thrive."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

