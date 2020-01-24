IGM Financial Inc. Named to CDP's Global 'A List' for Combating Climate Change

Only Canadian firm to be listed among top global companies leading on climate action

WINNIPEG, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) today announced that it has been named to global environmental nonprofit CDP's (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) prestigious global 'A List' for its leading efforts to combat climate change. This marks the second consecutive year that IGM has been named to the CDP A-List.

IGM was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data submitted by the company through CDP's 2019 climate change questionnaire. IGM is one of a small number of high-performing organizations out of thousands that were scored to be named to the A List, and the only Canadian firm.

"We're honoured to be included on CDP's A List for the second consecutive year," said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "Sustainability is an integral part of our business strategy and we understand the need to integrate climate change risk and opportunities into all aspects of our operations. IGM is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen in all communities in which we operate and we're thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by CDP."

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

"Congratulations to IGM for earning a spot on this year's Climate A List – they are a model for true corporate sustainability leadership," said Bruno Sarda, President of CDP North America. "Climate change is an undeniable business risk if unaddressed and we must transition to a low-carbon economy now to avoid the worst impacts. A List companies know sustainability presents an exciting race to the top, an opportunity to innovate and rethink business as usual, proving that environmental responsibility simply makes good business sense."

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $167 billion in total assets under management. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

About CDP

CDP is a global nonprofit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more. The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change A List are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019'.

