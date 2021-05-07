WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 19, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.



For Withheld

Percentage Number Percentage Number Marc A. Bibeau 99.34% 202,322,265 0.66% 1,349,572 Marcel R. Coutu 97.74% 199,065,059 2.26% 4,606,778 André Desmarais 96.62% 196,794,634 3.38% 6,877,203 Paul Desmarais, Jr 95.33% 194,154,927 4.67% 9,516,910 Gary Doer 99.44% 202,533,294 0.56% 1,138,543 Susan Doniz 99.89% 203,454,315 0.11% 217,522 Claude Généreux 95.73% 194,974,376 4.27% 8,697,461 Sharon Hodgson 99.89% 203,451,031 0.11% 220,806 Sharon MacLeod 99.69% 203,043,402 0.31% 628,435 Susan J. McArthur 99.37% 202,395,337 0.63% 1,276,500 John McCallum 97.82% 199,238,822 2.18% 4,433,015 R. Jeffrey Orr 93.94% 191,339,025 6.06% 12,332,812 James O'Sullivan 99.52% 202,691,199 0.48% 980,638 Gregory D. Tretiak 99.30% 202,236,914 0.70% 1,434,923 Beth Wilson 99.89% 203,452,475 0.11% 219,362

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information: For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

