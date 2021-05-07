IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

IGM Financial Inc.

May 07, 2021, 13:25 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 19, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

For

Withheld

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Marc A. Bibeau

99.34%

202,322,265

0.66%

1,349,572

Marcel R. Coutu

97.74%

199,065,059

2.26%

4,606,778

André Desmarais

96.62%

196,794,634

3.38%

6,877,203

Paul Desmarais, Jr

95.33%

194,154,927

4.67%

9,516,910

Gary Doer

99.44%

202,533,294

0.56%

1,138,543

Susan Doniz

99.89%

203,454,315

0.11%

217,522

Claude Généreux

95.73%

194,974,376

4.27%

8,697,461

Sharon Hodgson

99.89%

203,451,031

0.11%

220,806

Sharon MacLeod

99.69%

203,043,402

0.31%

628,435

Susan J. McArthur

99.37%

202,395,337

0.63%

1,276,500

John McCallum

97.82%

199,238,822

2.18%

4,433,015

R. Jeffrey Orr

93.94%

191,339,025

6.06%

12,332,812

James O'Sullivan

99.52%

202,691,199

0.48%

980,638

Gregory D. Tretiak

99.30%

202,236,914

0.70%

1,434,923

Beth Wilson

99.89%

203,452,475

0.11%

219,362

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

