IG Wealth Management ranked one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

Mackenzie and IPC among Greater Toronto's Top Employers

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that IG Wealth Management (IG), Mackenzie Investments (Mackenzie) and Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), have been recognized as Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in its annual rankings of leading workplaces.

"We're honoured to have all three firms in the IGM family of companies recognized as Top Employers," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "I'd like to extend my deepest gratitude to all employees across IGM for their resilience and hard work throughout the year, and for helping to create such an outstanding culture. This, in turn, has helped contribute to the record breaking business results we've achieved together over the last year."

All three IGM companies have implemented a number of initiatives designed to help employees adjust and adapt to the changes caused by the pandemic. This has included flexible work hours, additional days off, new digital tools to make it easier to work with clients remotely and enhanced access to mental health and other support services.

IG Wealth Management was listed among Canada's Top 100 Employers in the national ranking for its focus on supporting its employees with a number of initiatives that promote personal wellness with a focus on four key pillars including physical, mental, social and financial health. The company was able to efficiently and successfully adapt to the challenges of the pandemic world, offering its employees flexible working hours and substantial amounts of vacation and paid time off.

Mackenzie and IPC were ranked among Greater Toronto's Top Employers, which recognizes dynamic and forward-thinking employers within the Greater Toronto Area. Like IG, both companies focused on empowering employees with the tools to thrive while working remotely, while also providing resources to ensure physical and mental wellness were put front and centre.

"The past year has been challenging and we've worked hard to provide employees with the resources to succeed professionally, while also ensuring personal health and well-being come first. These recognitions help validate our ongoing efforts to create a progressive, inclusive work environment where people can grow and thrive," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

