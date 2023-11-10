WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that it has won five 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards across a range of equity and fixed income categories.

For over 30 years, The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards annually reward funds and fund managers that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers based on fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology.

"We're incredibly proud that five of our investment solutions have been recognized for their outstanding performance by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I'd like to congratulate our exceptional investment management team and our world-class sub-advisory partners for their ongoing efforts to provide IG clients with solutions that enhance their financial well-being."

The following funds earned 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards:

Award Category Fund Name Ten-year performance (Canadian Short Term Fixed Income) IG Core Portfolio - Income (Series F) Five-year performance (Canadian Corporate Fixed Income) IG Mackenzie Canadian Corporate Bond Fund (Series F) Five-year performance (Natural Resources Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Fund (Series F) Three-year performance (Precious Metals Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund (Series F) Five-year performance (Precious Metals Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund (Series F)

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

IG Core Portfolio (Income Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winner for Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Over Ten Years, out of 30 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 1.69% (1 year), -0.27% (3 years), 1.65% (5 years), 2.10% (10 years) and 2.10% (since inception in July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Canadian Corporate Bond Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winner for Best Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Over Five Years, out of 12 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 2.84% (1 year), -2.00% (3 years), 1.66% (5 years), 2.44% (10 years) and 2.41% (since inception in July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winner for Best Natural Resources Equity over Five Years, out of 21 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 18.66% (1 year), 29.89% (3 years), 13.15% (5 years), 7.45% (10 years) and 7.98% (since inception in July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winner for Best Natural Resources Equity Fund Over Three Years, out of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 6.68% (1 year), -7.76% (3 years), 14.38% (5 years), 9.01% (10 years) and 9.62% (since inception in July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winner for Best Precious Metals Equity Fund Over Five Years, out of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 6.68% (1 year), -7.76% (3 years), 14.38% (5 years), 9.01% (10 years) and 9.62% (since inception in July 2013).

For more information about IG Wealth Management and their funds, please visit www.ig.ca.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management, including Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and Investors Group Securities Inc., has $113.5 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2023.

About LSEG Lipper Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]