WINNIPEG, MB, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced that eight of its funds recently won 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards, which are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores for performance through an entire calendar year.

"We're honoured to have so many of our funds recognized for their performance," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I'd like to congratulate our investment management team and global sub-advisory partners. This outstanding achievement reflects their hard work and ongoing commitment to providing our clients with access to solutions that deliver strong and consistent performance."

The following IG funds were recognized:

Winner Category IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund U.S. Equity IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund Emerging Markets Equity IG/CL Income Focus GIF Canadian Fixed Income Balanced IG/CL Income Growth GIF Canadian Neutral Balanced IG/CL Balanced GIF Canadian Equity Balanced IG/CL Conservative GIF Canadian Fixed Income Balanced IG/CL Moderate Conservative GIF Canadian Neutral Balanced IG/CL Moderate GIF Global Neutral Balanced

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has approximately $103 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $239 billion in total assets under management as of January 31, 2021.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. These ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 888 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 33.01% (1 year), 22.77% (3 years), 17.76% (5 years), and 20.07% (since inception- 11/28/2011).

IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 180 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 25.51% (1 year), and 22.32% (since inception- 11/12/2018).

IG/CL Income Focus GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 610 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 7.88% (1 year), 4.47% (3 years), 3.41% (5 years), 3.25 % (10 years) and 3.26% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

IG/CL Income Growth GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 876 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 9.04% (1 year), 5.46% (3 years), 4.68% (5 years), 4.48 % (10 years) and 4.45% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

IG/CL Balanced GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 492 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 8.84% (1 year), 5.41% (3 years), 5.23% (5 years), 4.81% (10 years) and 4.72% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

IG/CL Conservative GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 610 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 4.71% (1 year), 3.32% (3 years), 2.99% (5 years), 2.91% (10 years) and 3.00% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

IG/CL Moderate Conservative GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 876 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.50% (1 year), 4.02% (3 years), 3.98% (5 years), 4.14% (10 years) and 4.11% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

IG/CL Moderate GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 757 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.88% (1 year), 3.85% (3 years), 4.12% (5 years), 3.78% (10 years) and 3.98% (since inception- 11/16/2009).

