After record-breaking 2021 performance, firm positions itself for ongoing growth through series of new hires and internal promotions

WINNIPEG, MB, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced several recent appointments and promotions to the firm's senior leadership team that are designed to strengthen the organization and position it for ongoing success after a record-breaking 2021.

"I'm confident that the recent addition of exceptional senior industry talent we've made, coupled with the proven team of highly energized individuals who are assuming expanded leadership roles, will accelerate our success and momentum," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Leveraging the combined expertise of our leaders, we are well positioned to deliver best-in-class financial planning as well as investment, banking and insurance solutions to enhance our clients' financial well-being and help them reach their goals."

All individuals below will report to Mr. Murchison:

Annamaria Testani

Annamaria Testani recently joined IG as Head of Client Experience from National Bank Investments. Based out of Montreal, Quebec, Ms. Testani will drive the implementation of IG's client and advisor experience, business planning, distribution communications and sales effectiveness.

Philip Petursson

Philip Petursson was appointed as IG's new Chief Investment Strategist. Mr. Petursson, formerly at Manulife Investment Management, will serve as IG's senior lead on investment strategy, the global economy and capital markets and will provide insights to the firm's network of advisors. He will also act as IG's principle spokesperson on market trends and investment related topics.

Christine Van Cauwenberghe

Christine Van Cauwenberghe, formerly Vice-President, Tax & Estate Planning, was appointed to Head of Financial Planning and will lead a team responsible for the delivery of IG's integrated offering, driving financial planning advice and strategies and advancing IG advisors' skills, processes and knowledge.

Mark Kinzel

Mark Kinzel will continue to serve as Vice -Chair, IG Wealth Management and Head of Sales and Distribution, responsible for IG's sales organization. Mr. Kinzel oversees multiple teams responsible for driving sales and performance, new client acquisition, advisor talent acquisition and retention strategies along with pursuing growth opportunities.

Brent Allen

Brent Allen, formerly Senior Vice-President, Financial Services Distribution, was appointed to Head of Strategy and Business Operations. Mr. Allen will be responsible for identifying and leading strategic initiatives aimed at driving revenue and business improvement.

Todd Asman

Todd Asman will continue in his role as Head of Investment Solutions, responsible for driving the overall performance of all products, subadvisors and partners and ensuring clients receive investment solutions that align with their financial goals. In addition to his current responsibilities, Mr. Asman's role will also include accountabilities via IG's Wealth Planning Specialist Network and a new wholesaling team.

Alana Riley

Alana Riley, formerly Senior Vice-President, Financial Services (Western Canada), was appointed to Head of Insurance, Mortgage and Banking. Ms. Riley will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of insurance, banking and mortgage product development, Insurance and Mortgage Planning Specialist Networks, and partner performance.

"All these individuals are industry leaders with strong reputations and proven track records of success. They are exactly the type of group we want in place to drive our business strategy and implementation going forward," concluded Mr. Murchison.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.3 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268.3 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2022.

