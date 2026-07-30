IG Wealth Management Strengthens Commitment to Winnipeg with New Downtown Headquarters

WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- IG Wealth Management today announced plans to relocate its head office to 360 Main Street, a premier downtown office tower owned and managed by RFA Asset Management, reaffirming its deep roots in the city and long-term commitment to Winnipeg's future.

For nearly a century, IG has proudly called Winnipeg home and has helped establish the city as a national centre for financial services. This move reinforces the company's enduring connection to Winnipeg--its people, its downtown, and its economic vitality--while positioning IG for continued growth in a modern, sustainable workplace.

The new space will be located at Portage and Main, one of the city's iconic intersections, and will feature a modern, flexible design that supports collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being. Amenities will include an outdoor patio, Skywalk access, bookable lounge and social spaces, updated technology, and convenient access to local businesses--enhancing both the employee experience and connection to the downtown community.

As part of this transition, IG will sell its current building at 447 Portage Avenue--an approach consistent with IG's office footprint in other markets, where the firm does not own its office spaces. This shift allows the company to focus resources on what matters most: serving clients, supporting employees and advisors, and continuing to invest in the communities where it operates. The new headquarters will also enhance the tools, technology and collaborative spaces available to teams, helping advisors deliver an even stronger planning experience and personalized support for clients. IG is seeking to secure a new owner who will redefine the building's purpose for downtown Winnipeg so that it continues to contribute to the development of the downtown core for years to come.

The move will take place through a carefully planned, multi-year transition extending to mid-2028, ensuring continuity while enabling the thoughtful creation of a future-ready head office. Winnipeg-based employees from IG's sister company, Mackenzie Investments, will be part of this next chapter.

"We are making a deliberate investment in Winnipeg--our home for nearly 100 years," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IGM Financial and IG Wealth Management. "Relocating to 360 Main strengthens our presence in the downtown core, supports its ongoing revitalization, and allows us to provide our employees with a modern, state-of-the-art work environment. As one of Winnipeg's largest employers, we are proud to deepen our commitment to the community that has been central to our success."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $176 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $343 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information, please contact: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]