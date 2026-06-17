IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study: Advisors Signal Need for Stronger Succession Planning Support

Approximately one-third of Canadian advisors plan to retire within 10 years

However, 44 per cent do not have any type of succession plan – formal or informal

70 per cent rank client care as a top priority within succession planning

WINNIPEG, MB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - According to the third installment of the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study ("the Study"), succession planning remains a critical, near‑term issue for Canadian advisors, with nearly one-third (31 per cent) expected to retire within a decade and almost half (44 per cent) reporting no succession plan in place.

These results are the third in a series released by IG that explores the evolving needs and expectations of over 300 Canadian CIRO-registered and independent financial advisors from across the Canadian wealth management sector. Each installment of the series explores key trends shaping the advisor-dealer relationship, revealing opportunities for firms to modernize their support models and better align with advisor priorities and evolving client needs.

Client Care Tops Advisor Priorities Amid Clear Succession Planning Support Gaps

The Study reveals key support gaps across the succession journey. Among those surveyed, the majority (57 per cent) rate dealer support as only "fair or below" for identifying and preparing a successor, along with developing and implementing a succession plan, while 52 per cent hold the same sentiment when it comes to dealer support in managing seamless client transitions.

Among advisors who do have a succession plan, top priorities include taking care of clients (70 per cent), ensuring a smooth transition (57 per cent), achieving a fair price (51 per cent), the ability to work part‑time after the transition (43 per cent) and ensuring staff are respected and cared for (39 per cent).

"Advisors are crystal clear: client care reigns supreme in the succession process, but many feel under‑supported when it matters most," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "That's why IG is investing in structured succession programs that help advisors define their path, identify the right successor, and execute a transition that preserves trust, legacy and strong client outcomes."

Succession Planning Support in High Demand, Particularly Among Late‑Career Advisors

When asked to identify what planning support services they wanted to see most improved, succession support is frequently included among the top priorities. This is even more pronounced for late-career advisors planning to retire in the next five years, with more than one-quarter identifying succession planning support as the top priority for their firm.

"Beyond the transaction, succession is about continuity of advice," reiterated Mr. Murchison. "Advisors are asking for practical tools – successor pipelines, transition playbooks, and client‑communication frameworks – so they can deliver a smooth handover while protecting family, staff and the long‑term value of the practice."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $173 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $337 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study

The research was conducted in August 2025 among a sample of 309 independent financial advisors that is broadly representative of the overall Canadian advisor population by age, gender, stage of business, assets under advisement (AUA), region and licensing. All advisors are members of the Environics Research Advisor Panel – a highly representative opt-in panel comprised of Canadian independent financial advisors.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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