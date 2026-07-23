IG Wealth Management Announces Sub-Advisor Change to iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool

WINNIPEG, MB, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced a sub-advisor change to iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool (the "Pool"), reinforcing the firm's ongoing commitment to continually reviewing and enhancing its product shelf.

Effective on or about August 21, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC will no longer act as sub-advisor to the U.S. Small Cap Mandate (the "Mandate") of the Pool. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") will be appointed as the new sub-advisor to the Mandate, which will be renamed the U.S. Small-Mid Cap Mandate.

Fidelity was selected following IG's rigorous manager evaluation process, reflecting its extensive expertise in U.S. small-mid cap equities, disciplined investment approach and strong long-term investment capabilities.

There will be no changes to the Pool's investment objectives or to its investment risk rating.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $176 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $343 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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