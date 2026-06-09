IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that it will not proceed with the proposed merger of IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund II (formerly IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II) into IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (formerly IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund).

The proposal was initially announced on February 11, 2026 (IG Wealth Management Simplifies Product Shelf to Better Serve Clients | IG Wealth Management).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $173 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $337 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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