Led by David Turnbull, new service offering provides comprehensive advisory services to business owners in the small- to mid-sized segment

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the introduction of Private Company Advisory Business to be housed within Investors Group Securities Inc., a new service that provides comprehensive advice to Canadian business owners. Leading this new venture is David Turnbull, who joins IG as Senior Vice President, Head of Private Company Advisory.

An estimated 76 per cent of business owners in Canada intend to sell their business in the next decade, representing the transfer of over $2 trillion in business assets.* This opens a significant opportunity for IG to support small- to medium-sized business owners with their succession plans and more.

IG Private Company Advisory's dedicated team will work with IG Wealth Management clients and provide advice on a number of areas related to their business, including growth strategy, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and raising capital.

"We specialize in providing holistic advice for our clients, enabling them to maximize, protect and make the most of their wealth. With Private Company Advisory, we are applying that expertise to help business owners integrate their personal financial life with their professional life and navigate the complexities of growing or divesting a business to maximize its value," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "This is an exciting next chapter of growth in the high-net-worth space for our organization, and IG Private Company Advisory, led by David, will enable us to serve our business clients even more effectively – today and in the future."

Experienced Leadership

Stepping into his new role as Senior Vice President, Head of Private Company Advisory, David Turnbull brings more than 27 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. He most recently ran the Private Company Advisory business at a leading financial institution.

Mr. Turnbull is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School. He also teaches part-time at the Ivey Business School on mergers, acquisitions, and business strategy. "David's strategic insights, market knowledge, and experience advising private companies will enhance our ability to meet the unique needs of business owners," noted Mr. Murchison.

"I'm thrilled to join a firm as progressive as IG and to launch this exciting new business offering," said Mr. Turnbull. "In the coming months, I look forward to working with business owners to help them divest or grow their businesses with confidence and peace of mind."

*Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business January 2023 Survey

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management, including Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and Investors Group Securities Inc., has $117.8 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2023.

