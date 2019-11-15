IG Wealth Management Investment Team Wins Two 2019 Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced that two of its mutual funds were recognized for industry-leading performance at the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards, held last night in Toronto.

"We're delighted that IG Wealth Management funds have won this prestigious award," said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We're committed to providing our clients with access to the investment products they need to help strengthen their financial well-being and allow them to embrace life's possibilities."

The following IG Wealth Management funds were recognized:

Fund Name Category Fund Management Team IG JP Morgan Emerging Markets Class Series A Ten-year performance (Emerging Markets Equity) I.G. Investment Management Ltd. JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. (sub-advisor) IG Mackenzie European Mid-Cap Equity Class Series A Five-year performance (European Equity) I.G. Investment Management Ltd. Mackenzie Investments Europe Ltd. (sub-advisor)

Lipper tracks 125,000 funds worldwide. Each year Lipper® recognizes funds that lead the way in delivering strong, risk-adjusted performance. The Lipper® Fund Awards recognize the most successful funds for their performance over various time periods relative to their peers.

IG JP Morgan Emerging Markets Class Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Certificate for best ten-year performance in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 20 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2019 was as follows: 5.98% (1 year), 7.14% (3 years), 6.53% (5 years), 4.67% (10 years) and 8.14% (since inception) in October 2002.

IG Mackenzie European Mid-Cap Equity Class Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Certificate for best five-year performance in the European Equity category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 21 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2019 was as follows: -4.00% (1 year), 2.93% (3 years), 6.76% (5 years), 7.09% (10 years) and 7.60% (since inception) in October 2002.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $90 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2019.

About the Lipper Fund Awards

For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, please contact enquiries.awards@refinitiv.com or visit http://www.lipperfundawards.com.

