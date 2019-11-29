IG Wealth Management Enhances International Diversification Within iProfile Private Portfolios

Wellington Management, ChinaAMC and Mackenzie International Europe Limited strengthen IG's iProfile Private Portfolios by leveraging extensive international investment expertise

WINNIPEG, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) announced today that it has entered into new agreements with Wellington Management Canada ULC (Wellington Management) and China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) to act as sub-advisors for IG's iProfile Private Portfolios. The firms join an already impressive list of existing asset managers with whom IG partners.

The two firms will serve as sub-advisors on the following iProfile Private Pools:

iProfile Private Pool Sub-Advisor Primary Focus iProfile International Equity Private Pool Wellington Management Canada ULC Large Cap Equities iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool China Asset Management Co., Ltd. China A-shares

IG also announced that the iProfile International Equity Private Pool will soon leverage the award-winning investment talents of Mackenzie International Europe Limited (MIEL) through an investment in the IG Mackenzie International Small Cap Equity Fund.

"We're excited to be partnering with these leading global asset management firms," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "Our clients will benefit from their extensive insights and expertise. Our new relationships with Wellington Management and ChinaAMC, and our expanded relationship with Mackenzie, demonstrate our commitment to engaging high-quality global asset managers to deliver investment performance, diversification and innovation."

IG Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm that has been entrusted by over 1 million Canadians to provide holistic financial advice and synchronize all aspects of their financial well-being through their IG Living Plan™. When it comes to managing investments, IG Wealth Management has a long history of continuously seeking out new and innovative ways to prudently optimize clients' investment results in a constantly changing world. IG Wealth Management operates a sub-advised investment model that is committed to incorporating high-quality global asset managers.

Other recent sub-advisor additions include investment strategies from companies such as BlackRock, PIMCO, Putnam Investments and T. Rowe Price. Asset managers are selected through a rigorous process that is followed by continuous performance monitoring and oversight.

About iProfile Private Portfolios

iProfile Private Portfolios are a managed asset program ideal for high net worth investors that is designed to achieve diversification among different asset classes and management styles based upon investment objectives and tolerance for risk. The program provides individual clients with the same institutional wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as pension funds.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $90 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2019.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of an asset allocation service. Read the iProfile prospectus and speak to an IG Consultant before investing. Recommendations relate only to IG Wealth Management mutual funds. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iProfile Private Portfolios are for clients with a minimum investment of $250,000.

