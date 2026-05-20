84 per cent of Canadians identify having an estate plan as a priority

However, less than half actually have one in place

Just two-fifths of those with an estate plan have discussed integrating charitable gifts

WINNIPEG, MB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - While most Canadians recognize the importance of estate planning, the annual IG Wealth Management ("IG") estate planning study reveals a growing gap between intentions and action – particularly when it comes to incorporating charitable giving strategies.

An estate plan includes key components such as a will, named beneficiaries, personal life insurance, a healthcare directive and the designation of a power of attorney. While 84 per cent of Canadians say having an estate plan is important, fewer than half (41 per cent) actually have one. Among those who do have a plan, charitable giving is often overlooked – despite widespread interest in leaving a meaningful legacy.

"A thorough and thoughtfully constructed estate plan should be a priority for all Canadians," said Christine Van Cauwenberghe, Head of Financial Planning, IG Wealth Management. "It helps ensure that financial and personal affairs are managed according to one's wishes, both during their lifetime and after their passing."

The study, conducted in partnership with Pollara Strategic Insights, also found that:

More than two-thirds of Canadians (68 per cent) believe in the importance of addressing charitable giving in their estate plans.

However, just two-fifths have discussed with a financial advisor, lawyer or notary how charitable gifts should be included in their estate plans.

Less than one-third (29 per cent) have made a plan with their family and/or executor for managing their charitable giving within their estate or in the event of cognitive decline.

"It's encouraging to see that many Canadians recognize the importance of giving back and preserving their legacy through estate planning," said Ms. Van Cauwenberghe. "However, there is a clear gap between recognizing the need to plan and taking meaningful action."

Financial Guidance for a Secure Legacy

Ms. Van Cauwenberghe recommends that Canadians seek out the help of a financial advisor who can help in the design of an effective estate plan and advise on how to integrate charitable giving in it.

One option is a donor-advised fund - a charitable giving account that lets individuals donate money, receive an immediate tax receipt and then recommend how those funds are distributed to charities over time. Two-fifths (40 per cent) of Canadians are interested in including this type of vehicle in their estate plans, highlighting the opportunity for greater awareness and proactive planning.

"With the right guidance, Canadians can protect their legacy, reduce the burden on their loved ones, support causes that are important to them and make their intentions clear," she concluded.

About the Pollara Study

This study was conducted with an online sample of 1024 adult Canadians between April 14 and 24, 2026. Results from a random sample of this size can be considered accurate to within ±3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Results have been weighted by gender, age, and region, using the latest census data, to be representative of the Canadian population.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $167 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $325 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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