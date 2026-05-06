More than 150 community Walks taking place across Canada on May 30-31

Register today at www.walkforalzheimers.ca

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Over the weekend of May 30-31, more than 150 communities across Canada will lace up their shoes for the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's ("the Walk") to support people impacted by dementia.

The Alzheimer Society estimates more than 750,000 Canadians are living with some form of dementia – a figure that is expected to reach nearly one million by 2030, making it one of the most pressing health challenges facing our country today.

"Every step taken in the 2026 Walk for Alzheimer's is a powerful reminder that no one facing dementia walks alone," said Christina Scicluna, CEO of Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Across the country, communities are coming together to honour loved ones while raising critical funds that fuel research, support programs, and drive advocacy. This Walk is more than an event – it's a national movement that demonstrates to people living with dementia and their care partners that we are beside them, every step of the way."

Funds raised from the Walk support local programs and services at Alzheimer Societies across Canada, filling critical gaps in the dementia care landscape.

"We're so proud to support the Walk again this year and to stand with Canadians impacted by dementia," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "This cause resonates deeply with us because dementia doesn't just impact health, it also puts a significant financial strain on families. I'm so pleased to see the Walk grow and evolve over the years from being just a fundraiser to a movement that brings communities together."

In 2025, more than 28,000 people participated in the Walk, raising a record-setting $7.2 million to help support people impacted by dementia, their families and care partners. Organizers plan to build on this momentum and grow the Walk's impact with a goal of $7.7 million this year.

Canadians are encouraged to register, form teams, and start fundraising for the 2026 Walk today at walkforalzheimers.ca. Participants can also share their stories and reasons for walking using the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz and #WhoAreYouWalkingFor. Whether you're walking in honour of a loved one, in support of a friend or caregiver, or simply to make a difference in your community, your story matters.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Through the Alzheimer Society Research Program, we fund research for risk reduction, treatments, and a cure. Active in nearly 100 communities across Canada, local Alzheimer Societies provide programs and services to help people living with dementia and care partners. For more information on the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $162 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

Media Contacts, Alzheimer Society of Canada, [email protected]; IG Wealth Management, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]