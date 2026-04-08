WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the results of special meetings held April 7, 2026, where investors approved the mutual fund mergers detailed below.

The mergers are expected to be executed on or about April 17, 2026.

The following mergers have been approved by securityholders:

Merging Fund To Be Merged Into (Continuing Fund) IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Equity Fund IG Mackenzie North American Equity Fund IG Mackenzie Global Core Plus Bond Fund IG Core Portfolio – Global Income

Details on the fund mergers can be found at IG Wealth Management Simplifies Product Shelf to Better Serve Clients | IG Wealth Management.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $162 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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