WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced changes to the portfolio managers, investment strategies and names of select mutual funds. These changes reflect updates from sub-advisor Mackenzie Financial Corporation and IG's ongoing commitment to continuously refining its product shelf to help deliver an exceptional investment experience for clients. All changes are effective May 12, 2026.

The portfolio manager, investment strategy and fund name changes are detailed below.

Portfolio Manager Changes

IG has announced the following portfolio manager changes:

Fund Name Former Portfolio Management Team New Portfolio Management Team IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II Phil Taller, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager John Lumbers, Vice President, Portfolio Manager Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Nicholas Tham, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Denis Suvorov, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Haijie Chen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund Andrew Simpson, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Michael Kapler, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Richard Zhu, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager IG Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund Scott Carscallen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Dongwei Ye, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Erik Sjoberg, Vice President and Portfolio Manager IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Balanced IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Growth IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Income Balanced IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Income Focus Les Grober, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Nelson Arruda, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Andrea Hallett, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Gleb Sivitsky, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Paul Taylor, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Irina Skrylev, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Investment Strategy Changes

The following funds' investment strategies have been changed to ensure alignment with each fund team's investment philosophy:

Fund Name IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund

Fund Name Changes

The name of the following funds have changed:

Former Fund Name New Fund Name IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund II

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $167 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $325 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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