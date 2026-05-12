IG Wealth Management Announces Changes to Select Funds Français

News provided by

IG Wealth Management

May 12, 2026, 14:03 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced changes to the portfolio managers, investment strategies and names of select mutual funds. These changes reflect updates from sub-advisor Mackenzie Financial Corporation and IG's ongoing commitment to continuously refining its product shelf to help deliver an exceptional investment experience for clients. All changes are effective May 12, 2026. 

The portfolio manager, investment strategy and fund name changes are detailed below.

Portfolio Manager Changes
IG has announced the following portfolio manager changes:

Fund Name

Former Portfolio Management Team

New Portfolio Management Team

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II

Phil Taller, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager

 

John Lumbers, Vice President, Portfolio Manager

Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Nicholas Tham, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Denis Suvorov, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Haijie Chen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund

Andrew Simpson, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Michael Kapler, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Richard Zhu, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager

IG Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund

Scott Carscallen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Dongwei Ye, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Erik Sjoberg, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Balanced

IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Growth

IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Income Balanced

IG Low Volatility Portfolio – Income Focus

Les Grober, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Nelson Arruda, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Andrea Hallett, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Gleb Sivitsky, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Paul Taylor, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

 

Irina Skrylev, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Investment Strategy Changes
The following funds' investment strategies have been changed to ensure alignment with each fund team's investment philosophy:

Fund Name

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II

IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund

Fund Name Changes
The name of the following funds have changed:

Former Fund Name

New Fund Name

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II

IG Mackenzie GQE U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund II

About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $167 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $325 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IG Wealth Management