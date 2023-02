WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced its intention to wind-up Investors Group Corporate Class Inc. ("IGCC"). This will impact its suite of corporate class funds (the "Funds"), resulting in the merging of each Fund into its corresponding trust fund equivalent, on a tax-deferred basis.

IG believes this is in the best interest of investors since IGCC is in a taxable position. Changes to tax legislation and evolving market trends have eliminated many of the benefits that were previously available to corporate class funds.

Each of the Funds listed below will be merged into its equivalent trust fund that will be managed by the same sub-advisor and has a substantially similar investment objective. Where no corresponding trust fund equivalent currently exists, one will be launched. The mergers will take place on or about May 19, 2023.

Merging Funds IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Equity Class IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class IG Core Portfolio Class - Balanced IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Class IG Core Portfolio Class - Balanced Growth IG Mackenzie International Small Cap Class IG Core Portfolio Class - Balanced Growth II IG Mackenzie Ivy European Class IG Core Portfolio Class - Growth IG Mackenzie Ivy European Class II IG Core Portfolio Class - Growth II IG Mackenzie Ivy European Class III IG Core Portfolio Class - Income Balanced IG Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Class IG FI Canadian Equity Class IG Mackenzie North American Equity Class IG FI Canadian Equity Class II IG Mackenzie North American Equity Class II IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class IG Mackenzie North American Equity Class III IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class II IG Mackenzie North American Equity Class IV IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Class IG Mackenzie North American Equity Class V IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Class IG Mackenzie Pacific International Class IG Mackenzie Canadian Equity Class IG Mackenzie Pan Asian Equity Class IG Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Class IG Mackenzie Pan Asian Equity Class II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class IG Mackenzie U.S. Equity Class IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class II IG Mackenzie U.S. Equity Class II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class III IG Mackenzie U.S. Equity Class III IG Mackenzie Dividend Class IG Mackenzie U.S. Opportunities Class IG Mackenzie European Equity Class IG Mackenzie U.S. Opportunities Class II IG Mackenzie European Mid-Cap Equity Class IG Managed Risk Portfolio Class – Balanced IG Mackenzie Global Class IG Managed Risk Portfolio Class – Growth Focus IG Mackenzie Global Class II IG Managed Risk Portfolio Class – Income Balanced IG Mackenzie Global Class III IG Putnam U.S. Growth Class IG Mackenzie Global Class IV IG Putnam U.S. Growth Class II IG Mackenzie Global Consumer Companies Class IG T. Rowe Price U.S. Large Cap Equity Class IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Class iProfile™ Canadian Equity Private Class IG Mackenzie Global Health Care Class iProfile™ Emerging Markets Private Class IG Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Class iProfile™ International Equity Private Class IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class iProfile™ U.S. Equity Private Class

Existing investors of the Funds as of February 17, 2023, will be sent an investor notice on or about March 14. No action is required by investors. All costs and expenses associated with the mergers will be borne by IG.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $115.4 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259.5 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2023.

