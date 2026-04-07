WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") and Pickleball Canada today announced a multi-year national partnership that will see IG become the organization's Official Wealth Management Partner and Title Partner of the Pickleball Canada National Championship.

The partnership reflects IG's commitment to fostering healthy, active communities and creating meaningful connections with Canadians through shared passions. Through this sponsorship, IG will support Pickleball Canada's national programming, grassroots development initiatives and marquee events across the country. This includes the Pickleball Canada National Championship, scheduled to take place at Pickleplex Social Clubs in the Greater Toronto Area from August 24–30, 2026.

"As Canadians increasingly look for ways to stay active, socially connected, and healthy, pickleball offers a uniquely accessible path to supporting long‑term well‑being and connection – values that closely reflect our purpose at IG," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Just as we help Canadians build their game plan for a confident financial future, we're proud to support a sport that brings people together across generations and communities."

Pickleball participation in Canada is growing rapidly. More than 1.8 million Canadians play at least once a month, with annual expected growth rates of 15-20 per cent as the sport continues to grow in younger demographics, reports Pickleball Canada. IG's sponsorship will enable Pickleball Canada to further expand access to the game, strengthen national competitions, and support athletes, officials, and volunteers coast to coast.

"Pickleball Canada is incredibly excited to officially kick off this partnership with IG Wealth Management. As a key supporter of the continued growth and development of our sport, their commitment will help elevate pickleball to new heights across the country. Together, we are building a stronger foundation for our athletes, clubs, and communities, and ensuring the game continues to thrive at every level," said Pickleball Canada's Executive Director, Barry Petrachenko.

The 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship will feature the sport's top athletes from across the country and is expected to draw strong national participation and spectator interest. IG's involvement will include on-site engagement, brand integration, and community-focused initiatives designed to enhance the championship experience for players and fans.

This sponsorship represents another way IG supports well-being in the places where Canadians live, work, and play – while reinforcing our core purpose of helping people feel confident about their financial lives today and into the future. As pickleball's popularity continues to rise, IG sees a natural opportunity to support Canadians beyond finances – helping people feel confident, supported, and engaged in the moments that matter most.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $168 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada's fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement. For more information on Pickleball Canada, please contact [email protected] or visit pickleballcanada.org

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

Media Inquiries - IG: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; Media Inquiries - Pickleball Canada: Elizabeth Werner, 613-691-6826, [email protected]