WINNIPEG, MB, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced changes to the risk rating of select investment solutions, effective June 18, 2024.

IG reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. Effective June 18, 2024, the risk ratings of the following funds have changed as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these funds.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating IG Climate Action Portfolio – Global

Fixed Income Balanced Low Low to medium IG Core Portfolio – Global Income Low to medium Low IG Mackenzie International Small Cap

Fund Medium to high Medium

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has nearly $128.6 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $251 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2024.

