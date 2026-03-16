WINNIPEG, MB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced sub-advisor and investment strategies changes to the iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool (the "Pool"), reinforcing IG's ongoing commitment to continuously refining its product shelf and partnering with leading investment managers to help deliver an exceptional investment experience for clients.

Sub-advisor Change

Effective on or about March 20, 2026, Beutel Goodman & Company Ltd. will no longer act as sub-advisor to the Canadian Large Cap Value Mandate (the "Mandate") of the Pool. Mackenzie Financial Corporation will remain and assume all sub-advisory responsibilities for the Mandate of the Pool.

Investment Strategies Change

To further strengthen the Pool's overall investment profile, IG will streamline the underlying mandates by removing the Canadian Large Cap Growth Mandate and reallocating to the Canadian Large Cap Value and Canadian Core Equity Mandates, optimizing the Pool's exposure to high-conviction Canadian equity strategies. The Private Investments Mandate will remain unchanged.

There will be no changes to the Pool's investment objectives or to its investment risk rating.

IG continues to optimize its product shelf and work with top-tier investment managers to ensure clients receive a high‑quality investment experience.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $168 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

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