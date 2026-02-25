43 per cent of advisors identify tech enablement as their top priority

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - According to the second installment of the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study ("the Study"), advisors from across the industry see technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as fundamental to future success – but many report significant gaps in the tools and support available from their dealers.

These results are the second in a three-part series being released by IG that explore the evolving needs and expectations of over 300 Canadian CIRO-registered and independent financial advisors from across the Canadian wealth management sector. Each installment of the series explores key trends shaping the advisor–dealer relationship, revealing opportunities for firms to modernize their support models and better align with advisor priorities and evolving client needs.

Demand for Digital Tools Grow as Dealer Support Falls Short

The Study reveals that technology enablement is the top improvement priority for advisors, with 43 per cent identifying it as key. Yet the majority (59 per cent) rate dealer support for AI and emerging technologies as fair or below. Further:

Half rate their dealers at just fair or below in providing effective tools to improve efficiency.

48 per cent are not satisfied with the level of support being provided when new technology is rolled out and 47 per cent do not feel their technology platforms are user friendly.

Almost half (45 per cent) feel their firm's platforms fall short in terms of providing a full view of their clients' financial picture.

Given these shortfalls, advisors are signaling exactly where upgrades are most needed. Their top priorities for technology improvement, in order, are: technology that makes their practices more efficient, followed by improved access to AI and emerging technologies to support practice and platforms, and technology that is simple and easy to use.

"Advisors across the Canadian wealth management industry are telling us loud and clear that technology is no longer a nice-to-have – it's essential," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "They want advanced tools that are intuitive, save time, and support comprehensive planning – but many feel their firms are not quite there. This is exactly why IG has been prioritizing delivering tech solutions that simplify our advisors' workflows, enhance client support and engagement, and give them the confidence to grow their practices in a digital-first world."

Mr. Murchison noted that IG has continued to accelerate its technology strategy through several high-impact initiatives. For example, the firm expanded its leadership in financial planning when it became the first Canadian financial services company to adopt Conquest Planning's AI‑powered financial planning platform in 2020. Building on this foundation, IG has transitioned to a largely paperless client experience and renewed its partnership with CapIntel to give more than 3,000 advisors enhanced digital workflow integration and compliance tools.

According to Mr. Murchison, these are just a sample of the initiatives rolled out by IG that demonstrate the firm's commitment to deepening its digital ecosystem – through advisory tools, AI platforms, investment customization, and workflow efficiency – ensuring their advisors have the modern technology support they need to compete – and win.

Caution Meets Enthusiasm with AI Adoption

The Study also shows a growing sense of optimism among advisors around AI, with 91 per cent believing it is a powerful tool that can help elevate their practices and expressing a desire for greater access to AI-powered technologies. However, roughly one-third (31 per cent) are concerned about compliance implications and two-thirds are concerned about the potential negative impact AI could have on the advisor-client relationship.

"Advisors are clear: they want technology and AI that simplify workflows, integrate effortlessly, and that strengthen – not replace – the human relationships at the heart of advice," said Mr. Murchison. "That's why our focus has been on delivering powerful AI-enabled tools that help our advisors enhance the service they provide their clients and that come with robust training and compliance safeguards."

"IG's ongoing investment in technology reflects a clear belief: modern advice depends on modern tools. What was once a differentiator is now essential to how advisors serve clients and grow their businesses," concluded Mr. Murchison.

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $163 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $316 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study

The research was conducted in August 2025 among a sample of 309 independent financial advisors that is broadly representative of the overall Canadian advisor population by age, gender, stage of business, assets under advisement (AUA), region and licensing. All advisors are members of the Environics Research Advisor Panel – a highly representative opt-in panel comprised of Canadian independent financial advisors.

