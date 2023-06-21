WINNIPEG, MB, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the addition of sub-advisors to its iProfile program. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review and enhance its portfolio solutions line-up by leveraging proven third-party asset managers to help deliver enhanced performance and diversification for its clients. In addition, IG also announced a management fee reduction and a risk rating change to its mutual fund line-up.

Adding Sub-Advisors to iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool

Effective on or about July 18, 2023, IG will be adding American Century Investment Management Inc. to the iProfile program and will be expanding its existing relationship with JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. as outlined below.

Mandate Sub-advisors U.S. Large Cap Value Putnam Investments Canada ULC (Toronto, Ontario)

JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. (NEW) U.S. Core Equity PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. of Boston, Massachusetts

JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. (NEW) U.S. Large Cap Growth Putnam Investments Canada ULC (Toronto, Ontario)

American Century Investment Management, Inc. (NEW) U.S. Small Cap Aristotle Capital Boston LLC (Aristotle Boston) of Boston, Massachusetts

Management Fee Reduction

Effective on or about June 29, 2023, the management fee of the following fund and series will be reduced.

Fund name Current management fee New management fee IG BlackRock International Equity Fund – Series F 0.85 % 0.75 %

Risk Classification Change

Effective today, the risk rating of the following fund will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategies of the Fund.

Fund name Current risk rating New risk rating IG Mackenzie Ivy European Fund Low to Medium Medium

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management, including Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and Investors Group Securities Inc., has $114.8 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256.6 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2023.

