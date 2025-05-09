IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

May 09, 2025, 12:23 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2025 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Marc Bibeau

201,994,771

99.07 %

1,903,393

0.93 %

Andra Bolotin

203,794,565

99.95 %

103,599

0.05 %

Betsey Chung

203,826,438

99.96 %

71,726

0.04 %

Marcel Coutu

202,724,648

99.42 %

1,173,516

0.58 %

André Desmarais

196,891,722

96.56 %

7,006,441

3.44 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

195,586,259

95.92 %

8,311,904

4.08 %

Gary Doer

194,620,914

95.45 %

9,277,249

4.55 %

Susan Doniz

186,381,895

91.41 %

17,516,269

8.59 %

Claude Généreux

196,996,319

96.62 %

6,901,844

3.38 %

Sharon Hodgson

203,492,433

99.80 %

405,731

0.20 %

Jake Lawrence

202,863,906

99.49 %

1,034,258

0.51 %

Sharon MacLeod

203,613,054

99.86 %

285,110

0.14 %

Susan J. McArthur

202,781,134

99.45 %

1,117,029

0.55 %

John McCallum

200,352,432

98.26 %

3,545,731

1.74 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

195,552,998

95.91 %

8,345,165

4.09 %

James O'Sullivan

203,432,060

99.77 %

466,104

0.23 %

Beth Wilson

203,727,941

99.92 %

170,223

0.08 %

About IGM Financial Inc.
IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

