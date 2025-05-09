TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2025 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Marc Bibeau 201,994,771 99.07 % 1,903,393 0.93 % Andra Bolotin 203,794,565 99.95 % 103,599 0.05 % Betsey Chung 203,826,438 99.96 % 71,726 0.04 % Marcel Coutu 202,724,648 99.42 % 1,173,516 0.58 % André Desmarais 196,891,722 96.56 % 7,006,441 3.44 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 195,586,259 95.92 % 8,311,904 4.08 % Gary Doer 194,620,914 95.45 % 9,277,249 4.55 % Susan Doniz 186,381,895 91.41 % 17,516,269 8.59 % Claude Généreux 196,996,319 96.62 % 6,901,844 3.38 % Sharon Hodgson 203,492,433 99.80 % 405,731 0.20 % Jake Lawrence 202,863,906 99.49 % 1,034,258 0.51 % Sharon MacLeod 203,613,054 99.86 % 285,110 0.14 % Susan J. McArthur 202,781,134 99.45 % 1,117,029 0.55 % John McCallum 200,352,432 98.26 % 3,545,731 1.74 % R. Jeffrey Orr 195,552,998 95.91 % 8,345,165 4.09 % James O'Sullivan 203,432,060 99.77 % 466,104 0.23 % Beth Wilson 203,727,941 99.92 % 170,223 0.08 %

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]