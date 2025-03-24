Expanded mandate strengthens industry advocacy, insights, and innovation

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that it has rebranded as the Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA), reflecting its expanded role as the leading voice for investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, and capital markets participants.

"As our industry evolves, so must we," said Andy Mitchell, President and CEO, SIMA. "This transformation marks a significant milestone. Our new identity reflects a broader mandate, deeper expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our members. We're excited about what lies ahead as we continue to empower, connect, and advocate with purpose."

The rebrand follows a strategic expansion of SIMA's scope to better serve the broader investment industry, including capital markets participants. Building on a legacy of industry leadership dating back to 1962, the association is enhancing its regulatory advocacy, market intelligence, and operational support. SIMA is amplifying its voice in public policy discussions, strengthening its data-driven insights with new research initiatives, and expanding industry reporting to provide members with strategic insights.

SIMA is also deepening its engagement and collaboration with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to support a thriving, resilient investment sector that fuels economic growth, fosters innovation, and creates greater opportunities for all Canadians.





"Today marks a bold step into the future," said Judy Goldring, Chair, Board of Directors, SIMA. "With the expansion of our mandate and the launch of our new brand, we are poised to lead with renewed energy and focus in support of our members. This is a testament to the strength of our collective vision, and together we will continue to shape the future of our industry with integrity and a shared commitment to excellence."

Visit SIMA-AMVI.ca for more information and highlights of SIMA's journey.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association, formerly The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313